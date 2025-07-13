Dr. Jernail Singh Anand, often hailed as “the greatest poet among philosophers and the greatest philosopher among poets,” is a literary colossus whose work blends creativity, intellect, and moral vision into a unique and powerful voice. A recipient of prestigious honours such as the Seneca, Charter of Morava, Franz Kafka, and Maxim Gorky awards, his name is etched permanently on the revered Poets’ Rock in Serbia. With a literary output of 180 books, Anand’s influence is both global and deeply rooted in Indian thought. If Rabindranath Tagore is seen as the serene sage of a colonial past, Dr. Anand rises as the fiery prophet of a chaotic present—his words resonating with universal urgency.

For Dr. Anand, words are like birds—symbols of the freedom every human being yearns for. “Playing with their feathers,” as he poetically puts it, reflects his affectionate dominion over them, ensuring they remain expressive yet obedient to poetic intent. He believes that while words can lend themselves to diverse interpretations, they should not be stretched so far that the essence of a poem disappears entirely.

In a world increasingly obsessed with “best sellers,” Anand’s perspective is refreshingly idealistic. “Literature is a serious genre that deals with the future of mankind,” he insists. Yet, in popular culture, he notes, works that provide instant gratification often reach the top through power and resources, while deeply meaningful literature struggles to find advocates. “Time,” he asserts, “is the true arbiter of a work of art.” His confidence is not misplaced—over 140 of his books are housed in the National Library in Kolkata, and his work enjoys admiration from literary elites across the globe. Anand draws a compelling parallel: “Did Maxim Gorky or Leo Tolstoy ever worry about being best sellers in their lifetime?”

One of his most compelling recent creations is Craza, the techno-king in the philosophical science fiction narrative ‘The Alternate Universe.’ Anand envisions Craza as a leader who seeks to align Artificial Intelligence with human and divine purposes, proposing the idea of creating “enhanced” human beings. He introduces a novel concept— ‘Overlap’—a metaphysical space beyond Heaven and Hell for those who exist in moral ambiguity. “If we use restraint,” Anand explains, “AI can function as a parallel intelligence that leads to human happiness. After all, it is a part of the human brain—an endowment from the gods.”

With such a prolific literary journey, it’s natural to wonder whether his contributions merit global recognition in record books or even the Nobel Prize. Anand acknowledges that his 12 epic works, compiled in two volumes titled ‘Epicasia’, certainly qualify for a world record. Regarding the Nobel, he says humbly, “My work is already known to connoisseurs of world literature. The Nobel honors those who produce the most distinguished work in an idealistic direction. As Lord Krishna says in the Gita: action is in your hands, not the outcome. I’ve done my work and left the rest to the Will of the Lord.”

Perhaps the most heartfelt chapter of his journey is the dedication of ‘Epicasia’ to Serbia. Anand was moved by the recognition he received from the Serbian literary community, including an Honorary Membership from the Association of Serbian Writers, the Charter of Morava, and the engraving of his name on the Poets’ Rock. This inspired him to dedicate his magnum opus to the nation and to Dr. Maja Herman Sekulic, a Nobel nominee whom he reveres as a Good Samaritan. “It was an act of thanksgiving to a country that recognized my work far earlier than my own,” he reflects.

With a mind steeped in metaphysics and a soul devoted to human values, Dr. Jernail Singh Anand is more than just a prolific writer—he is a moral force, a literary visionary, and a prophetic voice for the modern world. His legacy is not only one of poetic beauty but of profound purpose.