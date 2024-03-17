The romance of vintage cars and motorcycles

Delhi NCR witnessed a nostalgic journey through time as ITC Hotels, in collaboration with the Heritage Motoring Club of India (HMCI), hosted a spectacular showcase of vintage cars and motorcycles on Sunday. The event, which commenced at the iconic ITC Maurya in New Delhi, culminated at the luxurious ITC Grand Bharat in Gurugram, Haryana.

Enthusiasts and collectors flocked from near and far to witness the grand spectacle, which celebrated the rich automotive heritage of India.

The Vintage Classic Showcase and Drive treated attendees to an extraordinary display of vintage automobiles, each brimming with its own unique history and allure. Among the standout participants were timeless classics such as the 1927 Marmon, 1928 Rolls-Royce 20 HP, 1928 Rolls-Royce Phantom 1, 1929 Rolls-Royce 20 Mulliner Tourer, and the 1930 Studebaker.

These meticulously maintained vehicles, lovingly preserved by their owners, served as exquisite embodiments of the elegance and craftsmanship of a bygone era. Attendees were afforded a rare opportunity to marvel at automotive history up close, as they explored the intricate details and timeless beauty of each automobile on display. The success of the exhibition underscores the enduring fascination with vintage and classic automobiles, offering a poignant reminder of the rich history and heritage of the automotive industry. As participants and spectators alike reveled in the nostalgia of yesteryears, the event served as a poignant tribute to the legacy of India’s automotive past.