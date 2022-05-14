The spiritual meaning of rain

Haven't we seen raindrops falling? There's a beautiful spiritual truth we can learn from rain. When rain starts, the moisture of clouds and fog coalesces into concentrated moisture and becomes distinct raindrops. Each raindrop seems distinct as it falls to the ground. On earth, these individual raindrops merge into one stream, one continuous flow creating a river. Like the raindrops that fall on earth, we also seem to have a distinct identity when we come to earth. We forget that we come from one Consciousness and then after death, we will merge into the one Supreme Consciousness. We human beings may all appear different on the outside, but, deep within, below the bone and the skin, the Power in all of us is the same. We are no different from each other. Unfortunately, our ego along with the mind, repeatedly convinces us that we are the ME – the Mind and Ego, and along with the body, stops us from Realising the Truth. Not only does it create an individual identity, but it also plants the seed for conflict and war. If only we realise we are not what we appear on the outside, but we are all part of the one Divine Energy, we would transcend the ego and live peacefully and in harmony with one and all. We come from the same Divine Consciousness and we return to the same Divine Consciousness.

There are other spiritual observations we can make from rain. Depending on weather conditions or the temperature, rain can become freezing rain, hail stones, sleet or snow. It may appear in different forms yet ultimately it is water. The source is the same. Yet another reminder that we may look different, but our source is the same. A beautiful truth that is subtly communicated by rain is to do with the way we live our life. Because it adapts to different natural conditions, appearing in different forms, it symbolises acceptance and surrender. Then of course, rain is yet another example of the Grace of the Divine. A blessing. Along with the sun, we need rain to sustain us. How beautiful is the Divine and all that has been bestowed upon us in abundance by the Supreme Immortal Power we call God!