The third edition of Architectural Digest Design Show

AD (Architectural Digest), is all set to host the third edition of their flagship event the AD Design Show (ADDS).

THE AD MUSEUM

The central highlight of the Show is the AD MUSEUM. As an ode to the country's 75th year of Independence, the museum explores an inward gaze into post-independence art, design, textiles and architecture of India. It focuses on who we are, where we come from, what our milestones have been and where we are headed. The India Gaze - is a curation of 75 objects and photographs that piece together the history of art, design, and architecture in India post 1947. From Le Corbusier's Chandigarh, Monika Correa's textiles, Dashrath Patel's lacquerware to other stellar contemporary makers' works.

POWER TALKS

The brings back its iconic Power Talks headlined by some of the most distinguished personalities in architecture, art and design. Some notable names part of the stellar line up include internationally acclaimed lighting designer, Michael Anastassiades in conversation with Bijoy Jain; Pinakin Patel and Ashiesh Shah talk about the late Dasrath Patel and his contribution to India's design narrative, as well as their own contemporary practices in changing times; art historian and curator Naman Ahuja delves into ancient Indian architecture, and traces its relationship with modern architecture in India. The line-up is dotted with many more compelling speakers and conversations.

POWER TO THE KARIGAR

One of the biggest highlights of the show is the Power to the Karigar initiative, supported by JSW, which is a special interactive pavilion dedicated to 5 handmade crafts and innovation, where visitors can watch how artisans give form to objects, engage in a dialogue with them, and even learn their techniques through observation. The country's best and most talented karigars producing the finest textiles, furniture, ceramics, and artworks are invited to showcase their distinguished skills and techniques. Each of the acclaimed studios present will also host interactive sessions, on each day of the fair, to share their expertise in the field.

