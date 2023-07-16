The truth of life, mukti and heaven

Man has been searching for the answer to these questions from time immemorial. When we try to get the answer to these questions from the Himalayas, we get the answer that knowledge is the key to life. The truth of life can be gotten only from gaining knowledge. Knowledge is the understanding of energies which are positive for your growth. Knowledge is that experience that makes your consciousness aware of the negative energy you need to avoid. For example, a child repeating the same mistake repeatedly tells him he gets hurt by it and then understands that this mistake can cause him harm. And for the rest of his life, he will remember the lesson like a baby who burns his hand in hot water and remembers that putting his hand into boiling water can cause severe damage. And in this way, we also can understand the truth of life by experiencing life, and that’s why we must live it out.

By avoiding life or trying to escape it, we will never gain the knowledge we need. For example, by running away from the experience of touching hot water, we would never know that it causes us harm. In the same way, by running away from the experience of life, we will never learn anything from it. To get into the water and feel the joy of swimming in the Himalayas, instruct us first to learn to swim. We can afford to get into the water only by learning how to swim. And in the same way, we must learn how to live this life first to experience it properly. Both knowledge and experience are equally required in this life for us to understand the truth of life.

Heaven

To understand the concept of heaven, let’s take the example of food scarcity and abundance in poor and super-developed countries. In poor countries, many people struggle to find food and necessities like water. On the other hand, developed countries have food, water and shelter for everybody, so the basic needs have been met, which does not cause worry to anyone living here. No matter how tasty a sweet dish is, eating it repeatedly will eventually cause the person to become bored. Now heaven is such a place where there is an infinite amount of happiness. So to experience this infinite amount of bliss, we must prepare ourselves accordingly.

Mukti

As children, when we were studying in school, everybody believed that the end of school life meant liberation. And everybody grew up believing in the same concept of attaining freedom once we were done with school. This is called mukti, which means freedom or liberation as we get old, finish school, and realise that to enjoy life; we must make sufficient money to afford everything we desire. And this would make us happy, so getting enough wealth for ourselves would be the way to liberating freedom. But this is not true because true freedom or liberation is only gained through spirituality. Simply going from one state of mind to another state of mind does not guarantee any freedom. One has to become complete within themselves, which is only attainable through spiritual practices, and this brings Mukti, enlightenment or liberation. But just as everybody has their unique Identity on this planet, Mukti will also be a different experience depending on their desire and knowledge. But liberation requires practising spirituality and gaining knowledge with the blessings of a Guru or master. And based on one’s life path, one will gain liberation according to the knowledge gained. This is an extraordinarily profound and important subject that will always have people contemplating.