This Christmas Season: Make merry with Christmas-themed movies!

This festive season is all about goodwill, compassion and cheer, which the Western world, aptly captures in its rich radiance. Add to this, carols resonating in snowy streets; bearded-Santa ringing the bell by the corner, shops studded with green hollies, golden and silver bobs, and brightly lit Christmas trees. Wow, the works can put the spring in the walk. For those who still haven't gotten into the Christmas spirit yet, no worries. Countless movies are streaming on the OTT platforms that instantly catapult you into festive celebrations.



These flicks carry a glowing halo of compassion; love and sharing that elevate the very spirit of Christmas to greater heights. Some plots are so intense the viewer easily sheds a tear or two. Themes are typically romantic sorts, yet, there's a spirit of kindness and love that pervades the screen and plays on the heart, communicating that little things done right during Christmas time can change the very course of their lives.





The flick 'Christmas Inheritance' is one shining example of Christmas bliss. At first, you feel the whole story is thrown out of the window when actress Ellen Langford (Eliza Taylor) embarrasses her billionaire father with her inappropriate behaviour. Her father is livid with rage. To make up for him, she takes a tour to Snowfalls to deliver a letter to Uncle Zeke. The journey is a complete turnaround for her. The little place, where she seeks shelter, and Jake Collins (Jake Lacy), the Inn manager, teach her the deep significance of love and sharing during the Christmas. She relishes her stay, though it means working as a waitress. But, will the billionaire heiress agree to dance with the flow or give up the quest? Snuggle up, get cuddly, and punch the remote button. Off you go to snowfalls!







Talking of festive spirit, 'A Christmas Prince' is a movie that sweeps you off your feet. The plot revolves around prince Richard of Aldovia, who is all but a prince. Prince Richard (Ben Lamb) actually shies away from accepting the royal crown and plans to abrogate. The tabloids run stories of his escapades with the ladies, though none of them is true. To uncover his secrets, a young reporter (Amber) stealthily sneaks into the palace as an imposter, but she is in for a total shock. It's a story that will pull on the heartstrings and throw you around with unexpected twists. The story is intricately laced with charming misgivings, misunderstandings and mismanaging of things! Cosy up with a mug of hot chocolate and ready up for a sentimental upswing. That's not all; the movie has sequels that are as much delightful. 'A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding' and 'A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby'. Since the first movie was a raging success, it gave way for two more, making it the Christmas trilogy.

'A Wish for Christmas' is another amusing pick. What starts as a mere wish to be brave, puts Sara Thomas (Lacey Chabert) on an adventure run along with Peter Williams (Paul Greene), her boss! However, the Christmas wish of 'bravery' stands true only for 48 hours. While the time ticks fast, she starts taking bold initiatives. But wait! Where's the pulling of the heart factor? Yes! You don't get hit in the heart until the father and son relationship sneaks into purview. Both are swords drawn. No backing. Will they embrace the Christmas spirit and forgive each other? Will Sara Thomas play a role in one of them waving the white flag of truce? Steady yourself. We aren't telling a wee bit on how the movie swings. Grab your remote and head for the TV to discover on your own.





'The Knight Before Christmas', it's something like a takeoff on 'Kate & Leopold', but what makes this intriguing is the Christmas background it is set in. When the old Crone tells Knight of Norwich, Sir Cole (Josh Whitehouse): you shall see things undreamed of – flying steel dragons and horses, magic boxes that make merry, Sir Cole is perplexed. But when time-transported from the medieval age to present-day Ohio, he discovers that dragons are planes; the magic box is the TV. The funny part is when Brooke (Vanessa Hudgens) hits him with her car but she is the one, who is struck by his medieval chivalry. Sir Cole too gets zapped at the amazing new-age gadgets. What spices up the movie is his peculiar old English juxtaposed with today's English -- queerly playing on one's mind on language dialect quotient!





All these flicks have beautiful Christmas carols interspersed within them, putting us in the thick of Christmas revelry. Songs such as 'Deck the Halls with Boughs of Holly', 'Silent Night', 'Joy to the World', 'Feliz Navidad', 'O Come All Ye Faithful' and other songs light up the Christmas mood straight away. The backgrounds decorated in snowy whites, crimson reds and bottle greens, these movies are where you can pick an idea or two on decorating home. Yeah! These movies could be enriching.

Although Netflix has a hoard of Christmas-themed movies and series, Amazon Prime too has its collection that takes you to the North on a Polar Express, where the kids would love to jump on it. Then, there's 'It's a Wonderful Life', 'The Most Wonderful Time of the Year', 'Prancer' and a whole lot more! The list seems to be growing year on year. That's because Christmas is all about spreading love, cheer and goodwill. Well, these movies sure carry the essence of these and light up the hearts with hope! It's the season of giving. Nothing can warm the heart of a person, who gives lovingly and cheerfully to others! Three cheers to the spirit of Christmas!