Tourism development takes back seat in erstwhile Khammam

The political awareness named Khammam district has also called more tourist places in the district. Many tourists and visitors and devotees come here every day. It has many historical temples, reservoirs, and lakes. The many villages covered in the forest. The government failed to promote tourism in the district. After the formation of the new State, no developments are started for tourist places in the district. It was the main drawback the district was not developed in a tourism way.



The district has historical temples of Lord Rama it is also called South Ayodhya was built in the 16th century by the great devotee of Ramadas. Ganapeswaralayam and Mukkanteswaralayam were built in the 12th century during the Kakatiya dynasty in Kusumanchi village, 25 kilometres from Khammam. Buddhist Maha stupa in Nelakondapalli is believed to have been built before 350 BC.

In Khammam town, the most attractive fort is 'Khammam Fort' (Qila). The fort is believed to have been built by the Kakatiya rulers in 950 AD. Reservoirs of Paleru, Kinnerasani, and different lakes are there in the district.

There are around 10 tourist spots in the district, but the district has not developed the Tourism Hub yet. Due to this tourists are not willing to enjoy the places.

The people of the district thought, after the formation of the new State, the government will develop the tourist hub. Due to no funds, the tourist spots became dark.

After the State divided, the government had spent 10 lakh rupees for the development of Buddhist Maha stupa at Nelakondapally. In the headquarter of the district, the government has not spent funds on the development of amenities for Khammam fort.

In Kinnerasai project the government has sanctioned 20 Cr rupees for the construction of glass building, food court, and tourism hotel at Kothagudem and other development works in the year 2016. The works are going very slowly due to a lack of funds. Only 50 per cent of funds were released for the development works. After that, the funds are not released. So, the constructions are going very slowly said the officers.

In statehood moment the parties are giving importance to Bhadrachalam. After the State bifurcation, the government has not taken interest in the development of the Bhadrachalam said the temple town, people. In 2016 the Chief Minister K Chandra Sekhar has announced that the government has planned for the development of the Bhadrachalam. He put 100 Cr for the development of the temple, but the government has not spent a single rupee so far.

Bhadrachalam is the centre point of the tourist spot of Papikondalu is in Andhra Pradesh. Every devotee and tourist who visits Papikondalu wants to spend some time due to no amenities the tourists and devotees have stopped visiting Bhadrachalam.

Another historical place of Paranasala temple and historical places are damaging due to no maintenance.

The only development was conducted in Andhra Pradesh State said, Former Union Tourisam Minister, former Khammam MP Renuka Chowdary.

Speaking to The Hans India, Congress party leader P Nageswra Rao said, that from 2004 to 2006, 9 Cr were released for the development of tourism in the district. Tourism hotel was constructed with three Cr and Bhadrachalam, Paleur reservoir developed with sixty lakhs, Kusumanchi temple was developed with 20 lakhs, Khammam fort developed with 90 lakhs, Taruni huts with two Cr and Wyra and Yellandhu Tank Bond developed with one Cr 20 lakhs. Development of the tourism in the district credit was only the Congress and UPA government. he said. Speaking to the District Tourism Officer, Suman Chakravarthy said, the proposal was sent to the government for the development of tourism spots in the district. Due to Covid-19 the developments works were stopped. The government allotted 1.5 Cr for the development of BuddaStumpam at Nelakondapally and the works are not started yet. he said

BJP leader, Former MLC Pongulet Sudhakar Reddy said, the TRS government failed to develop Lord Rama temple at Bhadrachalam. He said the CM announced 100 Cr, it is not released yet. We discussed the development of the Tourism and Arts in the erstwhile Khammam district with the Union Tourism Minister Kishan Reddy who takes the charge recently. He said, a proposal giving to the Minister for the allotted funds for the development of the tourism sector in the district.

A tourist K Anand Kumar said that the district has scope for the development of a Tourism hub. He appealed to the government to develop the temple of Lord Rama like Yadadri. He said, after the formation of the new State the government had only developed Lakarm Tank under the mission of Kakatiya. He requested the government to sanction more funds and protect the tourism spots in the district.