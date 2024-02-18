Unmissable Culinary Stops on Dubai’s Itinerary

Amidst Dubai’s gleaming skyscrapers and picturesque scenery, the city pulsates as a hub of innovation and opulence, enchanting audiences worldwide with its seamless fusion of tradition and contemporary flair. Fueled by a dynamic economy and flourishing tourism, Dubai has become a beacon for culinary innovation, solidifying its position as a global epicentre of gastronomic prowess. As the city evolves into a nexus for business, leisure, and cultural interchange, its culinary scene mirrors a rich tapestry of diversity and cosmopolitanism.

Kashkank by Ranveer Brar

Nestled in Dubai Festival City, Kashkank by Ranveer Brar offers a culinary journey through the rich tapestry of Indian flavours. Renowned chef Ranveer Brar curates an experience that celebrates India’s diverse landscapes, from the verdant valleys of Kashmir to the sun-kissed shores of Kanyakumari. With a focus on tradition, hospitality, and festive culture, Kashkank beckons both Indian and global travellers seeking authentic and remarkable gastronomic adventures.

42 Midtown: A Taste of New York in Dubai

Situated within the chic Zabeel House The Greens, 42 Midtown channels the vibrant spirit of New York with its art deco ambiance and wood-fired oven. Helmed by chef Fabrizio Vermiglio, the menu boasts classic dishes infused with complex smoky flavours. From artisanal pizzas to succulent grills, 42 Midtown offers a culinary escapade inspired by the bustling streets of the Big Apple.

Eugène Eugène: A Greenhouse-inspired Haven

Tucked away in Kempinski Mall of the Emirates, Eugène Eugène transports diners to a whimsical garden setting reminiscent of French greenhouses. Headed by chefs Gilles Bosquet and Yannis Sgard, this culinary sanctuary delights patrons with a creative menu featuring dishes like vanilla tomato tartare and truffle artichoke spinach salad. Amidst the hustle and bustle of Dubai, Eugène Eugène provides a tranquil retreat for discerning palates.

North Audley Cantine (NAC): A Parisian Affair in Dubai

Bringing a taste of Mayfair to Al Safa 1, North Audley Cantine (NAC) captures the essence of a Parisian bistro with its modern cuisine. From shakshuka with zaatar to flamed aubergine and halloumi fries, NAC offers a delectable fusion of flavors. Whether indulging in weekend brunch or savoring hearty dishes like ahi tuna poke, patrons can experience the charm of European dining in the heart of Dubai.

Berenjak: Modern Persian Delights

Originating from London, Berenjak introduces modern Persian cuisine to Dubai’s culinary landscape. With its stylish décor and traditional Iranian influences, Berenjak offers a menu featuring iconic dishes like black chickpea hummus and coal-cooked kebabs. Located in Jumeirah at Dar Wasl Mall, this establishment invites diners to embark on a gastronomic journey through the vibrant flavors of Iran, reimagined for the modern palate.