USPL founder Jaideep Singh expands his vision across sports and cinema

United States Premier League (USPL) founder Jaideep Singh believes that building a brand in sports and cinema requires different strategies, as both industries function in distinct ecosystems. Following the success of USPL Season 3, Jaideep is now focusing on expanding his business across sports, entertainment, and music.

Speaking about his experience in both sectors, Jaideep said, “With over a decade of leadership in the industry—developing media properties, music festivals, award shows, launching TV channels, and digital-first brands—I have gained robust experience in building media franchises. While the fundamentals remain the same, the structure varies significantly.”

He explained that cricket involves regulatory bodies like US Cricket and the ICC, along with broadcasting systems, team owners, players, officials, and local authorities. In contrast, cinema and media properties provide greater control over the final product. “In live sports, there are no second chances. Perfection is key, and we have mastered this art at USPL over the years. As we gear up for Season 4, exciting announcements are on the way,” he added.

Jaideep is also making strides in the film industry, with his latest production Vadakkan, directed by Sajeed A. The Malayalam supernatural thriller has already gained international acclaim, winning awards at film festivals across the US, Europe, and South America.

Vadakkan draws inspiration from Dravidian Puranas and ancient folklore, blending traditional storytelling with cutting-edge digital technology. The film boasts a stellar team, including Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookkutty, cinematographer Keiko Nakahara, and music composer Bijibal.

The movie premiered at the 78th Festival Internazionale Del Cinema Di Salerno and had an exclusive screening at Cannes Film Festival’s Marche du Film 2024, where it was recognized in the Fantastic Pavilion category for horror and fantasy films. It was also awarded Best Supernatural Film at the Fright Night Festival in the US.

Beyond Vadakkan, Jaideep is optimistic about the future. “If everything goes well, we will move forward with Vadakkan 2 soon. Three more film projects are also in the pipeline. Additionally, we have launched our music label, further strengthening our media brand portfolio. Our goal is to expand all business verticals and aim for an IPO in 2026,” he revealed.

On the sports front, he hinted at a major development, stating, “Women’s USPL is in the fray. Given our success in sports, we are looking at expanding further.” Sharing his thoughts on Vadakkan, Jaideep said, “The story immediately resonated with me. It is a powerful narrative brought to life by industry veterans. When I saw the first cut, I knew we had done an exceptional job. Malayalam audiences appreciate quality cinema, and this supernatural thriller is made for the big screen. It will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.”

Featuring Kishore, Shruthy Menon, Merin Philip, and other renowned actors, Vadakkan is set to release in theatres on March 7, 2024.