Vanishing Voices: The Endangered Tradition of India’s Indigenous Folk Performers

Recently there were a series of shows by Rambo Circus in the cities of India. So far the circus has organised around 700 shows in six months. It was established in 1991 by merging of three major circus companies. Rambo Circus had applied complete efforts with innovative ideas and to keep pace with the dynamic world of entertainment. The circus had an international platform by Indianised compering and clown engagement.

The contemporary circus shows had a huge gap of traditional experience and engagement. The traditional circus had creative artists with an entertaining approach for both adults and kids. Since ancient times, creative artists have passed on stories, practises, and ideas in India.

Folk entertainers including storytellers, troubadours, street magicians, and puppeteers’ presence has vanished in India.

Technology, globalisation, and changing society threaten to obliterate these cultural assets. There is a serious need to create awareness and action to protect endangered customs. Cultural preservation helps communities define themselves and feel connected. The Folk entertainers culture helps people comprehend their place in the world and fosters social cohesion through shared meanings and symbols. Indian storytellers, troubadours, street magicians, and puppeteers entertain and convey their culture, values, and beliefs.

Indigenous peripatetics, street artists, and village performances have vanished or extinct. As modernity sweeps India, these cultural heritage custodians struggle to survive, raising questions about its rich cultural fabric.

Some of India’s indigenous folk entertainers, such as troubadours, street magicians, and puppeteers, have distinct cultural traditions which are important to understand anthropologica aspects. The rehabilitation and maintenance of these cultural riches are crucial to preserve these traditions, knowledge and effort are needed to prevent their extinction.

The Forgotten Storytellers begin by introducing the unique and diverse traditions of folk storytelling in India, from the Bauls of Bengal to the Bards of Rajasthan. They share anecdotes and stories from the lives of these performers and their deep connections to their art. They have a indigenous and grassroot real-time stories of the societal changes and later economic challenges that have pushed them to the brink.

The Peripatetic Troubadours delve into the nomadic lifestyle of peripatetic performers who wander from village to village, bringing stories to life. There is a decline in audiences and the impact of technology on their art. It’s important to have a database of feature interviews with these wandering artists to understand their struggles and their passion for keeping their traditions alive.

Peripatetic troubadours, or roaming minstrels, are crucial to India’s traditional history. These artists travel across areas, sharing their storytelling, singing, and dancing abilities to amuse and educate audiences. Losing the voices of troubadours threatens the preservation of their unique cultural heritage. Increased urbanisation and shifting audience preferences have led to a drop in their performances. Recent measures to resuscitate and perpetuate disappearing traditions have shown some potential, including economic assistance, education, and archiving of art forms. Preservation is vital as cultural assets face extinction, requiring immediate action.

The Street Magicians and Puppeteers in the vibrant streets of India’s cities, where street performers have long captivated passersby with their magic and puppetry. The impact of urbanisation, changing tastes, and economic challenges have affected their livelihood.

The Village Celebrations and Rituals had an integral role of folk performers in village festivals, rituals, and celebrations. These stories of ancient traditions that are vanishing because of the younger generation are drawn to urban life.

There are some initiatives, both governmental and non-governmental, aimed at preserving and reviving these traditional art forms. The profile of the individuals and organisations dedicated to documenting, teaching, and promoting indigenous folk arts is not available digitally and not done on pace that is required. Now the technology and social media an be harnessed to reach new audiences and keep these traditions alive.

This endangered heritage of India’s indigenous folk artists relies on their strong connection to local communities. The artists are not just entertainers but also important members of their communities, preserving local histories, cultural practises, and social values. Their performances unite communities by celebrating local festivals, religious holidays, and significant anniversaries. This promotes a sense of belonging and pride among community members, preserving the social fabric. Without these performances, communities would lose vital cultural identity and links. Recognising the critical role of performers in connecting and unifying local communities is crucial for recovering and preserving these cultural treasures.

The stories of resilience and hope, showcasing instances of performers who have found innovative ways to sustain their art. The solution by supporting these artists, attending their performances, or contributing to preservation efforts. The Imperative of Preservation of these traditions as an integral part of India’s cultural heritage need to be prioritised.

The extinction of these indigenous traditional folk performers would result in a significant loss to the world’s cultural diversity. The researchers and mainstream media should shed light on the struggles and triumphs of India’s indigenous traditional folk performers, this will raise awareness and inspire action to safeguard these invaluable cultural treasures before they fade into history.

(The writer is an Assistant Director, Telangana State)