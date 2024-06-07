Southwest Monsoon Brings Rains to Several States, AP to receive rains today

The Southwest Monsoon winds are making their way over Karnataka, South Maharashtra, Telangana, and north Coastal in, with the period extended in Rayalaseema. Rains are falling in many parts of the state under the influence of the monsoon, with light showers in most areas except north Coastal Andhra.

Meteorological Department officials are advising people to be alert during thunderstorms, and to avoid staying under trees, poles, towers, and open places during these conditions. Several districts including Prakasam, Nellore, Kurnool, and Tirupati are expected to experience moderate rain, while others like East Godavari, West Godavari, and Krishna will likely see light rain with thundershowers.



In other regions, the India Meteorological Department has announced heavy rains in Goa, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal, and Sikkim until the 10th of this month. Kerala will see heavy rains until the 9th, while Andhra Pradesh and Telangana can expect heavy rain on the 9th and 10th. Arunachal Pradesh will be affected from the 8th to the 10th, Nagaland on Friday, and Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will also be impacted by rain.

