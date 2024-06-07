Cambodia case: Visakhapatnam cybercrime police arrest 11 agents

Visakhapatnam: City cybercrime police arrested 11 agents from Visakhapatnam city, who were sending youths to Cambodia, Myanmar and Bangkok to commit cybercrimes, informed City Police Commissioner A Ravi Shankar.

Addressing media here on Thursday, he stated that recently, 25 innocent youths went to Cambodia and were forced to involve themselves in cyber frauds for the China-based companies.

After making efforts with the support of the Indian embassy, the CP informed that agents Hemant Kumar of Thatichetlapalem and Rupesh Kumar of Kancharapalem were made to fly down to Visakhapatnam.

The city police arrested 14 different agents in Visakhapatnam who had sent 158 youths to Cambodia so far. Of them, 24 youths returned to Visakhapatnam safely.

On Thursday, five youths returned to Kerala from Cambodia, the

CP said. A total of 11 agents were arrested by cybercrime police and sent to jail under the Human Trafficking and IT Acts, Ravi Shankar informed.

Further, the CP informed that the cybercrime police will focus on money transactions through fund trail software to ascertain where the funds are getting diverted. It is learnt that the funds are finally shifting to crypto currency and transferring to China, he said.

As part of the investigation of the case, the Commissioner stated that the social media accounts and other Skype IDs used in the crime have been confirmed with the IPs (Internet Protocol) used in Cambodia and Myanmar border areas. The investigation revealed that crimes were being operated from Cambodia and Myanmar, he said.

A thorough investigation is being conducted to trace the main gang behind the cybercrime rocket and special police teams were formed to nab them, Ravi Shankar said.