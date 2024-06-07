10-day girls NCC camp at SITAM concludes

Vizianagaram: The 10-day 2A Girls BN NCC ATC camp was concluded at SITAM College of Engineering on Thursday. The camp, which began on May 27, saw the participation of around 450 senior wing girls and 150 junior wing girls from 20 schools and colleges of Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts.

The camp featured a diverse array of activities, seminars, training programmes, games and theory classes. The inaugural address was delivered by Commanding Officer Colonel Gopindera of the 2A Girls Battalion. Under his overall supervision, cadets participated in drill training, rifle shooting, tent pitching, yoga and meditation classes, flag area activities, hill trekking and various games such as tug-of-war, throw-ball, volleyball, and relay races. Colonel Gopindera also shared his experiences from the field, emphasising the importance of the Armed Forces and career opportunities within them.

Dr Majji Sashibhushana Rao, director of Satya Group, addressed the cadets on national integration and elaborated on the camp’s main theme, ‘ASMI’ (Aspiration, Strength, Motivation, Integrity).

A yoga guru, a doctor, a police officer and Kavitha Bandhari, a psychologist and legal expert, interacted with the cadets. Bandhari discussed topics such as the difference between sex and gender, POCSO, POSH law and women’s empowerment.

Lt Colonel Neeraj Kumar of the 13 Andhra Girls Battalion attended the cultural programme and emphasised the need for unity in India’s diverse cultural landscape. Commanding Officer Colonel Gopindera provided detailed information about the Short Service Commission (SSC) and the role of NCC in SSC preparation.