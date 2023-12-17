What 2023 meant for spiritual wellbeing

As 2023 comes to an end, most of us take time out for reflection and introspection. In the last year, many of us who realised the futility of materialistic ways found ourselves turning to spirituality and focusing on a more spiritual way of life—on spiritual wellbeing. In fact, over the years, more people have been turning to spirituality rather than religion. Spirituality is a way of life. It is the science of the Soul, the Spirit, the Atman. In 2023, spiritual practices such as meditation, chanting, prayer, retreats, and Yoga continued to gain popularity. Though Yoga is misunderstood and believed to be only asanas (physical exercises) or pranayama (breath control), even this preliminary Yoga contributes to a sense of spiritual wellbeing.

Just like there is physical wellbeing—wellbeing of the body, mental wellbeing—wellbeing of the mind, we also talk about spiritual wellbeing, wellbeing of the Soul, the Spirit. As such, we must understand that the Atman, the Soul, the Spirit really does not need any wellbeing. The Soul comes from SIP, the Supreme Immortal Power we call God. The Soul does not need any nourishment. It is a part of the Supreme. So, when we talk of spiritual wellbeing, it refers to a spiritual way of life, self-realisation, spiritual awakening, and the bliss and peace that comes with it. Spiritual wellbeing, thus, is complete, holistic wellbeing. Spiritual wellbeing is about not being the body, mind, and ego. That’s not who we are. It is living as the Divine Soul—that is our true self. It is overcoming the ignorance of the body, mind, and ego which creates darkness and keeps us oblivious to the truth. And regardless of the year, spiritual wellbeing will continue to allude to this same holistic wellness which is the ultimate wellness.

Spiritual wellbeing, therefore, is about Enlightenment. It is about being enlightened, about realising the truth that we are not the body that dies, nor are we the mind that doesn’t exist; the ego that says ‘I’ is a lie. We are the Spirit, the Atman, the Soul—a Spark Of Unique Life. Our ultimate goal is to become one with the Divine. It is Liberation from all misery and suffering on earth and from the Karmic cycle of death and rebirth. This realisation of who we are, self-realisation, empowers us to live with meaning and purpose. On our spiritual journey towards the goal of Moksha, we not only experience a transformation but also a metamorphosis because we realise the truth about life, about ourselves, about God. Material pursuits no longer remain a priority because we know that nothing belongs to us. We come empty-handed. We will return empty-handed. We live with the ABC principle—Accept without protest, Do your Best and in Consciousness, surrender the rest. We live with love, compassion, with positive emotions. The body, mind, and ego are transcended. We are liberated from the triple suffering—the pain of the body, the misery created by the mind, and the agony of the ego. Because we realise that we are one, we are all manifestations of the Divine, we treat all with love and reverence. We experience a sense of oneness, not just with the Divine, but with people and this world. Everything becomes perfect. We realise that God is not a person or a saint but a power. God is nameless, formless, beginningless, endless, birthless, deathless. God is an all-pervading power - omnipresent, omnipotent, omniscient. We realise that the world is a show and we are all actors who come and go. The only reality is the Supreme Immortal Power we call God. Jagat Mithya, Prabhu Satya. We realise that all trauma is because of our Karma, and we rejoice when confronted with challenges or problems because we know that our negative Karma is being negated. Realisation of the truth sets us free from misery and suffering. Spiritual wellbeing, thus, is about living a spiritual life; it is about the realisation of the truth—a life of peace and bliss, of happiness and purpose.

(The writer is a spiritual leader and founder of AiR Institute of Realization)