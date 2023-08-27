Wordsmith: The Ballad Of Escape

I gently escape



To the wild blue yonder

far from the hustle and bustle;

where the beaming sunshine dispels gloom;

Where the dark clouds shower the elixir of life;

Where the voices of nature speak and I listen ;

Where swaying dandelions, smiling daffodils, ruffled roses, chirping birds play in unison ;

Where the gushing rivulets and hissing breeze dance to the rhythm of my soul;

Where the golden cuckatoos sing music of love;

Where love never withers but endures till eternity.

— IVR Laxmi