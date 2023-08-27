Just In
Wordsmith: The Ballad Of Escape
I gently escape
To the wild blue yonder
far from the hustle and bustle;
where the beaming sunshine dispels gloom;
Where the dark clouds shower the elixir of life;
Where the voices of nature speak and I listen ;
Where swaying dandelions, smiling daffodils, ruffled roses, chirping birds play in unison ;
Where the gushing rivulets and hissing breeze dance to the rhythm of my soul;
Where the golden cuckatoos sing music of love;
Where love never withers but endures till eternity.
— IVR Laxmi
