80% of moms prefer smart robots for household cleaning

In anticipation of Mother’s Day, Milagrow Humantech, India’s leading robotics brand, has recently unveiled a compelling trend report shedding light on a significant paradigm shift in how contemporary mothers are addressing household cleaning tasks. Drawing from data collected from 10,000 individuals over time, this report underscores a remarkable surge in the demand for smart cleaning solutions, particularly robotic floor cleaners. A staggering 80% of mothers are now turning to these innovative technologies to mitigate time constraints and manage the myriad responsibilities that come with modern-day parenting and professional life, emblematic of a burgeoning preference for tech-savvy solutions.

This burgeoning trend is reflective of a broader societal inclination towards technology-driven conveniences, with mothers increasingly leveraging online platforms for research and purchases, with a resounding 80% indicating a preference for online avenues. Amit Gupta, Vice President of Milagrow, expressed, “This trend report underscores the growing demand for smart cleaning solutions, particularly among mothers who are juggling the immense responsibilities of work, family, and maintaining a clean and healthy home environment.”

Acknowledging the daily struggles faced by mothers in balancing household chores with other obligations, Milagrow is committed to developing innovative solutions that alleviate these burdens. Gupta emphasizes their belief that the ‘future is now,’ reaffirming their dedication to pioneering products that enhance convenience and efficiency for households nationwide.

The report pinpoints time constraints and the challenge of managing multiple tasks as the most prevalent hurdles encountered by mothers in relation to household cleaning. A staggering 55% cite a lack of time as a major impediment, underscoring the imperative for automated solutions. Moreover, 70% of working mothers express feeling overwhelmed by traditional cleaning services, emphasizing the demand for convenient and hygienic alternatives.

Seasonal trends unveiled by the report illustrate a significant uptick in inquiries for robotic floor mops during monsoon and festive seasons, including Mother’s Day, indicating a 500% surge compared to other times of the year. This spike underscores the heightened emphasis on hygiene during these periods, further amplifying the appeal of smart cleaning solutions.