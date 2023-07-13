A 7-city pan India roadshow ‘You Grow Girl!’

An exciting pan India roadshow titled “You Grow Girl!” aims to empower and engage young individuals across India, launched by L’Oréal Paris with Yuvaa, an impact-driven youth media organisation, and Navya Naveli Nanda, a prominent youth icon and entrepreneur.

“You Grow Girl!” is set to embark on a transformative journey, activating 25 esteemed colleges which includes renowned institutions across 7 cities in India commencing with St. Xavier’s College, and going on to others like MICA, Hansraj College, Presidency College, NMIMS Bangalore, and TISS amongst others. The roadshow that was flagged off on the 28th of June will conclude in Kolkata on 4th August.

This project aims to provide thousands of young people with a platform for both personal and professional advancement, leaving a lasting impression on their life. Students will get the rare chance to speak with Navya Nanda, the brand ambassador for L’Oréal Paris, during the roadshow. Nanda will offer insightful stories about her experiences and adventures as a young entrepreneur. Participants will investigate a range of topics through interesting seminars, such as entrepreneurship, mental health, gender equality, career assistance, and more.

Speaking on the occasion, Brand Ambassador Navya Nanda said, “I am extremely delighted to lead this remarkable collaboration between Yuvaa and L’Oréal Paris, dedicated to empowering women and fostering inclusivity. It brings me immense joy to engage with students nationwide, sharing my experiences and offering a fresh perspective. Together, through this initiative, we aim to inspire young minds to embrace their inherent value and equip them with the wisdom to flourish in every facet of life. Moreover, I truly believe that the StandUp module will further enable these young women to fight street harassment.”

Divya Reddy Shah, General Manager of L’Oréal Paris, expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership, saying, “At L’Oréal Paris, we are committed to empowering young individuals and providing them with the tools they need to succeed. Through our collaboration with Yuvaa and Navya Naveli Nanda, we are stepping up to create spaces that encourage young women to embrace their potential and make a positive impact in society. We also look forward to enabling these young women with the StandUp training to ensure that they are well versed with the defence techniques to protect themselves against street harassment. We are excited about the meaningful conversations and experiences that await us on this incredible journey.”

The “You Grow Girl!” roadshow signifies the commitment of L’Oréal Paris, Yuvaa, and Navya Nanda towards the holistic growth and empowerment of young individuals in India. Together, the partnership aims to inspire, uplift, and equip the youth with the necessary skills and knowledge to thrive in today’s dynamic world. The pan India roadshow for “You Grow Girl!” is set to commence on 4th July, promising an enriching experience for all participants.

Yuvaa’s CEO, Kevin Lee, shared his excitement about the collaboration, stating, “Yuvaa’s roadshows have always been our way of listening to young people on the ground and giving them opportunities to express themselves. Teaming up with Navya and L’Oréal Paris to empower young women and foster their potential is truly exhilarating. Over the past four years, we have engaged with over 10,000 young people on our roadshows, and we eagerly look forward to the meaningful thoughts, conversations, and experiences that lie ahead over the next two months.”