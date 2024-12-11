A Poet Who Inspires Through Words

Vandana Kumar , a French teacher from New Delhi, is an award-winning poet with works published internationally. A Pushcart Prize nominee in 2023, her collection Mannequin of Our Times has won widespread acclaim

Vandana Kumar, a distinguished French teacher and multiple award-winning poet hailing from New Delhi, India, has carved a niche for herself in the literary world. With her evocative and thought-provoking poetry, she has garnered recognition both nationally and internationally. Her works have been featured on esteemed websites and in renowned anthologies, earning her accolades for their depth and resonance.

A testament to her literary prowess, Vandana was nominated for the prestigious Pushcart Prize in 2023, further solidifying her standing as a poet of repute. Her poetry collection, ‘Mannequin of Our Times’, is a celebrated masterpiece, having won several awards for its compelling exploration of contemporary themes. Through her unique voice and vivid imagery, Vandana Kumar continues to inspire readers worldwide, blending her passion for language and poetry into a remarkable body of work.

Vandana Kumar, a French teacher and a celebrated poet from New Delhi, shares insights into her literary journey and achievements. Known for her evocative poetry, she has left an indelible mark on the national and international literary landscape.

When asked about her journey as a poet, Vandana reflects on her early days, saying, “Poetry has always been my sanctuary. It started as a way to express my emotions and eventually became a medium to connect with readers worldwide.” Her work has found its place in esteemed anthologies and websites, earning her widespread acclaim.

A Pushcart Prize nominee in 2023, Vandana describes the honour as “a humbling experience that reinforced my belief in the power of words to resonate across borders.” Her poetry collection, ‘Mannequin of Our Times’, has also won multiple awards. “This collection is very close to my heart,” she shares. “It delves into the nuances of human experiences in our fast-changing world. Each poem holds a piece of my soul.”

Balancing her roles as a French teacher and poet, Vandana finds inspiration in her students and the cultural richness of language. “Teaching has been a wonderful journey. It not only enriches my understanding of different cultures but also infuses fresh perspectives into my writing.”

Looking ahead, Vandana is excited about exploring new themes and pushing creative boundaries. “For me, poetry is a journey, not a destination. I want to continue experimenting and growing, while staying true to my voice.”

Her words leave an impression, echoing the wisdom of a poet deeply attuned to the world around her, yet firmly rooted in the power of self-expression.