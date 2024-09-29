A voice of tradition and emotion

Kalapani Komakali, celebrated for her soulful voice and profound emotional depth in classical music, stands as one of India’s foremost classical vocalists. The daughter of the legendary Pandit Kumar Gandharva and Vidushi Vasundhara Komakali, she carries forward a legacy steeped in tradition, creativity, and reflection. Kalapini’s journey is one of dedication, wherein she not only inherited the technical prowess from her parents but also developed a distinct voice characterised by youthful imagination and artistic maturity.

Kalapini’s performances are marked by a delicate balance between the intricacies of the bandish (composition) and its bhava (emotional essence). Her mastery allows her to bring out the emotional depth of a piece without letting the technicalities overshadow the essence of the lyrics. With her versatile vocal range, Kalapini evokes a broad spectrum of emotions, making each performance a nuanced experience for her listeners. Though rooted in the Gwalior gayaki, her improvisations reflect a unique style, showcasing her distinct artistic identity.

In addition to her classical repertoire, Kalapini also delves into traditional Malwa folk songs and Sagun-Nirgun bhajans of saint poets, adding an ascetic dimension to her music. These devotional songs carry a spiritual depth that resonates with her audience, cementing her place as a versatile artist. Through her work with the Kumar Gandharva Pratishthan, she has organised music festivals across India, bringing together scholars, performers, and budding artists. Her lecture-demonstrations, particularly popular among the youth, further amplify her contribution to the classical music landscape.

Having recently performed at the ‘Acharya Devo Bhava’ event organised by Kailas Sangeet Trust, which celebrated the birth centenary of sitar maestro Pandit Bimalendu Mukherjee, Kalapini reflected on the honor of being part of such a prestigious occasion. “It was a privilege to celebrate the centenary of Pandit Bimalendu Mukherjee. His title, ‘Acharya Devo Bhava’, reflects his mastery of the sitar and his deep knowledge. I was grateful for the opportunity to perform and pay homage to such a respected figure.”

In preparation for her performances, Kalapini emphasises the importance of understanding the audience and the event. “I am always mindful of the audience and the organisers. Understanding their expectations is crucial, especially for a performance honouring Acharya Bimalendu Mukherjee. This was a significant moment for me, and I strived to present my best.”

Her recent performance in Hyderabad held a special place for her. “Hyderabad feels welcoming, and I cherish the opportunity to reconnect with its people. Music is a dialogue, and performing here allowed me to interact with the audience, making it a memorable experience.”

Reflecting on the invaluable lessons from her parents, she shares, “My parents, Pandit Kumar Gandharva and Vidushi Vasundhara Komkali, taught me the essence of music. Their guidance instilled in me not just technical skills but a profound understanding of artistic expression.”

Kalapini also underscores the importance of organisations like the Kailas Sangeet Trust in sustaining classical music. “These organisations are vital for preserving classical music. They educate listeners and create meaningful content through concerts, fostering a deeper appreciation for our musical heritage.”

Through her continued dedication to her craft and the promotion of classical music, Kalapani Komakali ensures that her family’s legacy of melodic excellence continues to resonate across generations.