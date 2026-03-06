Aahana Kumra explores art, mythology during Italian holiday

Actress Aahana Kumra shared glimpses from her trip to Florence, calling the experience of witnessing the city’s iconic art and history in person “unforgettable.”

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a string of pictures and videos from her Italian holiday.

She also reflected on seeing the legendary David up close, describing the moment as one of the highlights of her short stay in Florence.

“Leaning Tower of Pisa — one of the Seven Wonders of the World — to soaking in the sheer magnificence of Florence. Even though my time in Florence was short, witnessing David in real life was unforgettable,” Aahana wrote. She also spoke about standing before the striking sculpture Perseus with the Head of Medusa, noting how surreal it felt to see the mythological figure of Medusa.

“And then seeing Perseus with the Head of Medusa — the very Medusa whose head became the iconic logo of Versace — standing right there in the heart of the city… surreal. To see symbols I’ve grown up noticing on packaging and fashion come alive through history and mythology felt magical,” she added.

Aahana further visited the Leonardo da Vinci Museum, where she said witnessing the legendary inventor’s ideas and creations firsthand was “outstanding.”

“Walking through the Leonardo da Vinci Museum, seeing ideas and inventions I’ve only ever read about in books… outstanding is an understatement,” she wrote.

Sharing her travel reflections, the actress also mentioned enjoying local cuisine and Chianti wine.

“Beautiful food, Chianti, kind guides, and the quiet power of solo travel — going where I want, when I want. Grateful that this lifetime lets me see the pages of history unfold before my eyes,” Aahana concluded.

Talking about the actress, who was last seen in the reality show ‘Rise and Fall’, she was first cast in the television series ‘Yudh’, a show starring Amitabh Bachchan in 2013. Later, she starred in ‘Agent Raghav – Crime Branch’, a biweekly television crime thriller show, as the female lead Agent Trisha Dewan opposite Sharad Kelkar.

She made her Hindi feature film debut in ‘Sona Spa’ in 2013, and her Tulu feature film debut in 2015 in ‘Kudla Cafe’. She also hosted the Pro Kabaddi League series. In 2017, the actress had a leading role in the black comedy film ‘Lipstick Under My Burkha’ as Leela. She also featured in the political biography film ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’.

Aahana was last seen in the 2022 film ‘Salaam Venky’. The slice-of-life drama film was directed by Revathi and stars Kajol and Vishal Jethwa. wThe film is centered around the true story of a mother who does everything she can to let her son, diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, live life to the fullest. The film is based on the book ‘The Last Hurrah’ by Shrikanth Murthy, which is based on the real-life events of Kolavennu Venkatesh and his mother, K. Sujata from Andhra Pradesh.