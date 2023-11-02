Ace the skincare game post-delivery

Motherhood is a time of immense joy and excitement, the duration of pregnancy gifts radiant skin and voluminous hair to the would-be mothers, along with the little bundle of joy.

The sudden boost of estrogen is the basic science behind all the glow. However, right after the pregnancy hormones cease to flow and the postpartum tiredness starts showing up on the face.

Pregnancy comes will loads of immeasurable goodness, but it also has its own share of challenges, and some of those get reflected on the new mom’s skin too. Experiencing patchy, dry, and sensitive skin is a grave problem that new moms often face. Such dynamic skin conditions are an obvious fact during and after pregnancy, but here is the good news - these dire skin conditions can be taken care of.

“A new mother’s body reannotates itself after the little human is out of the safe haven. The post-partum skin goes through a lot of stress at this point. It gets stretched to the extent that sagging and stretch marks are a normal visual. During this entire revamp session of the bodies, new mothers’ emotions and their skins pay for the stress going inside. Pregnant skin can even develop darker skin pigmentation or melasma, and pimple breakouts, and postpartum skin gets loose and patchy, making it appear aged. In fact, this stage can be dupped as the onset of aging skin signs. And with so much on the plate already taking care of our skin is an impossible task,” says Dr Chiranjiv Chhabra, Director and Chief Dermatologist at Alive Wellness Clinics

According to research potions like hyaluronic acid can move the magic wand, such as Profhilo does, but who would take an added responsibility for scouting the same? Is it safe during the breastfeeding period? Dr. Chiranjiv answers all your questions…

What is unsafe skincare during postpartum?

The postpartum period is a reconstruction period of the body. One should take note that along with the possible effects on the mother, how is the baby affected? Almost all the skincare products available in the market are perfectly safe to use, specifically all topical skincare products. Although, for popping supplements strict discretion is mandatory from the dermatologist and your physician. Apart from these, new mothers should avoid salicylic acid, Tretinoin and Tazarotene, Topical corticosteroids, Alpha Hydroxy Acids (AHAs), Beta Hydroxy Acids (BHAs), Parabens, Phthalates and Retinoids (Not the oral Vitamin A form).

How to look radiant during postpartum?

The basic grammar of skincare remains the same, however, aesthetic treatments like a combination of ultra-pure hyaluronic acid and bio-remodeling treatment is a match made in heaven (metaphorically), works on wrinkles, lines, dark under-eye patches, pigmentation, and other signs of aging skin.

Profhilo contains high concentrations of pure hyaluronic acid and does not include any chemical agents. One of the greatest things about hyaluronic acid is that it’s suitable for all skin types, including sensitive and acne-prone skin. It’s a gentle, non-irritating ingredient that works by attracting water molecules to the skin, helping to lock in hydration and prevent moisture loss. This can be especially beneficial for new moms who may be experiencing dryness or dehydration due to hormonal changes and the demands of caring for a newborn.

How to boost the Collagen game?

Collagen is a protein naturally found in human bodies. This protein is responsible for forming our ligaments, fat, and skin. Collagen is responsible for the youthful suppleness of the skin, but with growing age collagen production falls. It is worse during breastfeeding, the mother’s body starts feeling the unavailability of collagen, resulting in dry and pliable skin. Adding collagen treatment to your postpartum skincare routine will regenerate new skin cells so that the skin’s ability to stretch is increased and it can gain its suppleness back.

Is probiotics healthy for the gut and glowing skin?

Research proves that our gut is the second brain. Even our healthy skin is a boon from a balanced and healthy gut. Disharmony in the gut can result in itchy, dry, and inflamed skin.

Add a dose of skin-boosting probiotic to your postpartum skincare that will help to cure your digestive issues and inner health, thus radiating outside.

How to beat skin dryness?

Both pregnancy and postpartum periods come with one of the most terrible skin conditions, constant itching. Your skin goes through an age of stretching and again trying to squeeze back (hopelessly) to its original form and the rise of progesterone in the body adds to the woe. All these result in constant itching, to the extent that mothers bruise themselves while trying to comfort themselves by itching. Butter-based moisturisers act as a messiah in these tough times while adding to the much-needed hydration and cooling effect to the skin. If you are determined to ace the postpartum skincare and get the pregnancy radiance back, then consider incorporating the above-mentioned tips.