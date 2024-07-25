Actress Tara Sharma talks about her role and working experience with Rajat Kapoor in Kadakh

Actress Tara Sharma, known for her roles in films like “Om Jai Jagadish,” “Khosla Ka Ghosla,” “Dulha Mil Gaya,” and “Masti,” is gearing up for her upcoming film “Kadakh,” set to release on Open Theatre on July 26. The movie stars Rajat Kapoor, Ranvir Shorey, Mansi Multani, Shruti Seth, Kalki Koechlin, Chandrachoor Rai, Cyrus Sahukar, Palomi Ghosh, Manoj Pahwa, Sagar Deshmukh, and Nupur Asthana.



The actress revealed about her experience with Rajat Kapoor and says, “Rajat Kapoor is a wonderful director and his style of encouraging natural and quite a lot of impromptu acting is super, I enjoy working with him and all the fab cast and crew of Kadakh.”

In addition, she also spoke about a working experience with her co-star and says, “The ensemble cast of Kadakh is fab, super talented and fun actors and we all got along really well. This I think helped make the film and acting so natural. It is set in one night at a party and to be honest most nights shooting felt like we were all best friends at a month-long party! We laughed a lot and became good friends. Some I had worked with and knew from before like Ranvir from Khosla Ka Ghosla, and some I got to know on this film. I look forward to working with all and Rajat and team more.”

When asked what drew her to the role, she elaborated her experience playing it and says,”I loved the script and was happy to be approached to audition and would have been happy with any of the roles as each actor is part of the larger ensemble.My role as a loving but worrying wife, friend and mother, I think suited me and I was happy when it was offered to me. Every character is very real so I think Rajat cast each of us with that in mind. I love playing any role and recently in the Archies for example quite different so the role one is picked for is often an exciting opportunity to try new things as an actor.”

Talking from the viewer’s perspective, she explains what attracts the audience to watch this film and says,”Kadakh is a gripping black comedy with a fast pace and very natural feel although of course the plot is full of twists and turns and what happens in it, is far from a regular natural occurrence!! All this together with a really wonderful ensemble cast, led by a super director and team, make this a must watch film I think!”

She also mentioned,”I am so glad Kadakh is re-releasing. Many people who have watched it loved it, so I am glad it will be out again for all to watch!”