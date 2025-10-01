Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns at Paris Fashion Week

Global icon and longtime L’Oréal Paris ambassador Aishwarya Rai Bachchan redefined runway beauty at Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris at Paris Fashion Week, exuding confidence, elegance, and the brand’s timeless belief: “Because You’re Worth It.”

Against the grand backdrop of Paris’ Hôtel de Ville, Aishwarya owned the runway. Her signature bold red lips, perfected with L’Oréal Paris Infallible Laque Resistance Liquid Lipstick - shade 420 Le Rouge Paris commanded attention as the ultimate symbol of empowerment.

A flawless base crafted with Infallible 32H Fresh Wear Foundation - shade 145 and Infallible Full Wear Concealer - shade 312 highlighted her glowing complexion. Her striking eyes were defined with Infallible Grip Up to 36H Gel Automatic Eye Liner – Black and lifted with Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara. Her brows, shaped with the Infallible Brows Up to 24H Micro Precision Pencil – Brunette and Brow Lamination Mascara, added soft structure to the look.

Aishwarya’s glossy waves, coloured with Excellence Crème Triple Care Hair Color – 4.25 Aishwarya’s Brown and finished with Extraordinary Oil Hair Serum, framed her face beautifully. The look was completed with a couture creation by Manish Malhotra that redefined modern glamour. Drawing inspiration from the Indian sherwani, the ensemble offered a contemporary, androgynous twist celebrating the duality of power and grace in a silhouette historically associated with menswear.

With each step, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrated the synergy of timeless beauty, artistry, and fashion, embodying the spirit of L’Oréal Paris as a beacon of empowerment and global glamour.

