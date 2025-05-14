Alaya F stuns fans with paddleboard headstand

Actress Alaya F has once again pushed the envelope with her fitness goals, this time performing a headstand on a paddleboard in the middle of a river. The “Freddy” actress showcased both balance and strength as she struck the impressive pose, dressed in a sleek black two-piece against a picturesque natural backdrop of water, greenery, and hills.

Sharing the adventurous moment on social media, Alaya wrote, “Someone jokingly said, ‘You should try a headstand on the paddleboard.’ Two minutes later, I was upside down in the middle of a river while my friends and family hyped me up from the boat. @konkanexplorersindia.”

The video quickly went viral, with netizens flooding the comments section with admiration. Remarks like, “That someone is always me and look at you go effortlessly on it,” and “Oh god...Is there anything you can’t do?” reflected fans’ amazement at her fitness and balance. Others chimed in with, “Well balance in water, love you Alaya” and “Oh goodness!! Bless Bless Bless!!”

Known for consistently setting fitness goals, Alaya frequently shares motivational workout snippets and wellness content. Earlier this year, she delighted fans with a video of her favourite healthy breakfast smoothie. The recipe featured frozen bananas and berries, a spoonful each of almond butter and Greek yogurt, a dash of almond milk, and a hint of honey—all topped with granola, coconut, chia seeds, and berries.

“What if I told you that your breakfast could taste like ice cream/sorbet and still be really healthy?” she asked her followers in the caption.

On the work front, Alaya was last seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Prithviraj Sukumaran. She also starred in Srikanth with Rajkummar Rao. While fans await her next project announcement, Alaya continues to captivate both with her performances and her health-first lifestyle.