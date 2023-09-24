For centuries, people have used aloe vera for beauty, health, skincare, and medicine. According to new studies, aloe vera has therapeutic capabilities and it contains antioxidant and antibacterial characteristics to maintain our skin healthy as adults. The skin of a baby is very different from that of an adult, so, we always consider to think twice before putting anything on their skin.

However, if used correctly, aloe vera is generally regarded as safe for babies as it is a natural medicine, that relieves itchy and unpleasant skin diseases such as rashes, bug bites, and irritations while also hydrating and nourishing the skin.

This is due to the active components providing them with a variety of health advantages. However, it will still help if you take precautions as some babies may develop side effects like allergies. such as allergies.

If you are looking for natural remedies to treat your baby’s skin problems, Dr Preeti Seth, the founder of Pachouli Wellness Clinic lays out five amazing benefits of aloe vera for baby’s skin:

Rashes from diaper

If your baby is unable to sleep at night due to rashes, you can use aloe vera as a home cure for any form of rash produced by bacterial, fungal, or viral causes. It has an abundance of skin-friendly vitamin E, infection-fighting properties, B-sitosterol, and an anti-inflammatory component that can quickly calm and soothe your child’s skin, bringing relief from the rash. Aloe can provide immediate relief for your infant, which is why we include it in our nappies and wipes.

Treatments for sunburn

Skin redness, blistering, burning, and inflammation can occur when babies are exposed to the sun for extended periods of time. Aloe Vera can be useful in this case since it has a cooling effect, which helps to reduce sunburn and keep the baby’s skin wet.

Hydrates the skin

More than anything, skin requires hydration. Dry or thin skin cannot protect the baby’s skin; it is readily harmed and harbours bacteria and infection. As water is the major component of aloe vera, applying aloe vera can help to keep the baby’s skin hydrated and moisturised. Furthermore, the natural product’s relaxing, cooling, and healing effects function as an efficient barrier between your baby’s skin and any harmful toxins they may come into contact with. Aloe vera is also beneficial in promoting hair growth in infants. The resulting thick liquid can be used as a final rinse on the baby’s hair. It helps to keep the scalp’s pH balanced and works well as a conditioner.

Cures Baby Eczema

Eczema is a common skin disease in babies that causes red, itchy, swollen patches on their skin, making them extremely uncomfortable and irritable. Allergies and a weak immune system can also cause eczema and make the condition worse. A natural cure for eczema, aloe vera can be used to soothe the baby's skin from itchiness and redness while restoring the natural moisture of the skin in the process without any side effects.

Natural cure and healer with Aloe vera

Without a doubt, a baby’s skin is far more delicate than an adult’s, which emphasizes the importance of natural substances and treatments over those containing chemicals. Aloe vera, with its soothing, cooling, healing, moisturizing, and hydrating properties, acts as the best remedy to treat various skin conditions of your baby in the best possible way. It can be used to heal minor burns, bruises, scratches, or cuts on a baby’s skin. This effect prevents air from drying out the wound and improves blood circulation in the area. You can use aloe gel to treat minor cuts, burns, and bruises. Aloe gel can also soothe your baby’s itchy skin which is caused by mosquito or insect bites.

Wound healing

Topical application of aloe vera as a wound dressing can keep the wound area moist. This allows optimal migration of fibroblasts into the wound, thereby improving wound healing. Studies have indicated the effectiveness of topical use of aloe vera gel in healing cutaneous injuries such as surgical wounds, frostbite, and skin infections.

Relief from pain

The active organic ingredients in aloe vera such as anthraquinone, salicylic acid, carotenoids, terpenes, and phytosterols are known for their anti-inflammatory properties. On topical application, aloe vera penetrates the skin and helps reduce pain caused by injuries. Aloe vera cream is known to provide relief from pain caused by mild sunburn.