Amiee Misobbah starts Neospark Commerce

Isn’t it surreal to learn more about all those individuals who, across fields around the world, have remained at the top of trends with their tenacity, passion, resilience and relentless efforts? Even more astonishing is that most of these individuals belong to the female brigade and are ready to take on the business world across almost all sectors. These female leaders, top voices, founders, entrepreneurs and other professionals put in every possible effort to bring about a wave of significant positive change through their work, businesses and brands, much like how young and promising entrepreneurial talent Amiee Misobbah has been doing consistently.

Today, Amiee Misobbah is raring to reach the forefront of the business space after making her name prominent as a model and actress. The Guwahati, Assam talent, who stepped into the modelling world at the mere age of 15 and gained massive work even as an actor, is now looking forward to her new journey as a founder and entrepreneur with her latest venture called Neospark Commerce.

She points out that Neospark Commerce was born from her passion for beauty, fashion, cutting-edge gadgets, and even her love for pets. “Whether it’s a dermaplaning tool, face massager, face lifter, photon therapy, trending fashionable clothing, fashion accessories or a grooming tool and toys for my cat, I have always believed in products that empower self-expression and self-care,” the young founder says. She added that she always wanted to create a curated space for exceptional products that could resonate with her values.

Neospark Commerce is well on its path toward fulfilling its vision and commitment to delivering high-quality beauty, fashion, wellness, and pet care products that boost confidence and celebrate individuality. Their vision is to help people express their true selves through thoughtfully sourced, high-quality items.

At Neospark Commerce, which sells beauty, fashion, wellness, and pet care products, Amiee Misobbah, the founder, hopes to inspire her audience to embrace self-care and self-expression. This new venture reflects her multifaceted personality, dedication, and determination to make a positive impact in the lives of her customers.