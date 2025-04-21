Ananya Panday drops Easter photo dump, reveals her go-to style secrets

Bollywood star Ananya Panday treated fans to a delightful slice of her personal life this Easter, sharing a spontaneous “photo dump” from her camera roll on Instagram. Captioned “some Easter goodness,” the carousel post offered an endearing peek into the actress’s off-screen moments.

The highlight of the post was a heart-melting video of her niece, Alanna Panday, sweetly singing the classic nursery rhyme “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star.” Alanna is the daughter of Ananya’s uncle, Chikki Panday, and Deanne Panday. The reel also included glimpses of Ananya during a relaxed beauty session, face mask on, embracing self-care. Another quirky shot captured a food delivery partner with the witty tagline, “Cuties on a duty,” adding a touch of humor to the post. One behind-the-scenes picture from a film set featured a stuffed toy hanging from a camera rig, showcasing her playful side.

Beyond these candid glimpses, Ananya has also been making waves on the fashion front. Recently turning showstopper for designer Anamika Khanna, the Gehraiyaan actress opened up about her personal style preferences. Speaking on it , she revealed, “I don’t spend too much time deciding what I wear. I have an entire team that helps me choose my outfits. But if I had to pick a go-to, I’d say I feel most comfortable in a suit. I absolutely love wearing suits.”

Ananya also expressed her fondness for shoulder pads, calling them a symbol of strength and confidence. When it comes to fashion blunders, the Student of the Year 2 star has no regrets. “Fashion mistakes? I don’t really dwell on them. Everything is a learning experience,” she said with characteristic poise.

Describing her signature style, Ananya summed it up best: “Simple yet elegant.”