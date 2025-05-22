Andreja Nikolic: Championing inclusion through beauty with a purpose

Andreja Nikolic, proudly representing Montenegro at the Miss World competition, is more than just a beauty queen—she is a passionate advocate for inclusivity, equality, and the rights of people with disabilities. Inspired by her father’s journey as a person with a disability, Andreja launched her ‘Beauty with a Purpose’ project to fight stigma, promote empowerment, and build a more inclusive world. A committed volunteer for over seven years and a dedicated law student, she focuses especially on uplifting women with disabilities through legal education, counselling, and sports promotion. Her mission is clear: to prove that true beauty is rooted not in appearance but in action, compassion, and impact.

Sharing her journey, Andreja recalls the deep desire she always had to be part of the Miss World family. “I have always had a huge wish to become part of Miss World’s family,” she says. “I believe it promotes great values—beauty with a purpose.” For Andreja, beauty without depth holds little meaning. “Beauty in the context of physical appearance fades with time, but our purpose, our good deeds, knowledge, and education are what truly stay with us. They are the greatest weapons we can use to our advantage.”

The heart of her mission is deeply personal. Her father, who lived with a disability, surrounded her with a community of individuals who faced daily challenges—stigma, prejudice, and systemic inequality. “That was my biggest inspiration to start my Beauty with a Purpose project,” she explains. Growing up immersed in this environment gave her a unique perspective and a strong motivation to create change. Since then, she has been dedicated to advocating for people with disabilities, aiming to build a more inclusive society.

“I want to use the platform that Miss World has given me to promote my work and create a more inclusive society,” Andreja shares. She believes that inclusivity is achievable through collective empathy, understanding, and goodwill. “Those are the values I strive to embody,” she reflects. “If we all lived with more compassion and support for one another, the world would be a much happier place.”

Her father’s experiences, and those of his friends, continue to fuel Andreja’s commitment to ensuring dignity and opportunity for all. She is quick to recognize the progress made over the years. “Earlier it was much more difficult for people with disabilities,” she says. “Now, facilities and equipment like wheelchairs, as well as access to education, have made life more accessible.” Still, she sees more work to be done—and through Miss World, she hopes to expand her efforts globally.

Her Beauty with a Purpose project includes several impactful initiatives. One of her key efforts is organizing counselling sessions for women with disabilities on reproductive health. “Every woman has the right to information and care needed to lead a healthy and fulfilling life,” she emphasizes. Another significant part of her work includes seminars on employment rights, with a focus on women. As a law student, Andreja leads sessions to educate participants about their legal rights, helping them advocate for themselves.

In collaboration with psychologists, Andreja also organizes support groups to provide emotional and psychological care. She’s passionate about promoting Paralympic sports such as table tennis and wheelchair basketball. “Sport truly improves quality of life,” she explains, noting how inclusive sports can help individuals adapt and find joy, especially those who acquire disabilities later in life.

A central focus of her work remains on women with disabilities, who she says face “double discrimination”—for both their gender and their disability. “It’s much harder for them to feel included in this world,” she says. Her commitment to helping them find strength, community, and independence is unwavering.

To young women considering participation in Miss World, her message is clear: “Embrace your authenticity and naturality. What we often see as flaws are actually our strengths.” She encourages women to celebrate their uniqueness, both in character and appearance.

When discussing the role of women in society, Andreja says, “I’ve met so many bright, intelligent, and wise women who face double discrimination. We must create a society where they have equal rights to participate and express their talents.” With conviction and grace, she adds, “Women are the stronger gender. Just by our ability to bring life into the world, and all the responsibilities that come with it—we are stronger.”