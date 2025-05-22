Ankita Lokhande shows her poetic side as she pens a romantic note for hubby Vicky Jain

TV actress Ankita Lokhande gave a glimpse of her romantic and poetic side as she shared a heartfelt note dedicated to her husband, Vicky Jain.

Expressing her timeless love, the ‘Pavitra Rishta’ actress penned an emotional message about soul connections, destiny, and finding each other through lifetimes. Taking to Instagram, Ankita shared a video of the two walking on a beach in the Maldives, expressing her love for Vicky. She also added the soulful track ‘Aye Zindagi Gale Lagaa Le,’ sung by Abhay Jodhpurkar, to the video. In the clip, the couple is seen walking hand in hand.

Sharing the reel, Ankita wrote, “Even in another life, I’d still find you. If time reset, if name changed, if we were strangers again—my soul Would still search For you. Through Stars, Through Storms, Through Lifetimes... I’d love You in every Version forever.”

The couple is currently vacationing in the Maldives, and Ankita has been sharing glimpses of their tropical getaway on Instagram. From happy group selfies and relaxing spa sessions to unwinding on the beach, the actress has been treating her followers to delightful moments from their vacation.

Earlier, Ankita had shared a series of romantic photos with Vicky, where the couple was seen posing by the beach against the backdrop of a serene sunset. Dressed in breezy vacation attire, the two looked completely in love as they enjoyed their quiet moments together, radiating warmth and togetherness.

For the caption, Lokhande wrote, “Life’s better when we’re barefoot together #AnviKiKahani #BeachLove #CoupleGoals #VacationMode.”

Ankita had also shared photos with her brother, Arpan Lokhande, capturing their special bond. Alongside the pictures, she penned a heartfelt note expressing her love and gratitude for him, highlighting the strength of their sibling connection and the importance of family in her life. The ‘Baaghi 3’ actress captioned the post, “Happiness is seeing your sibling smile. No one in the world loves you the way a sibling does. The greatest gift our parents ever gave us was each other. As siblings, our paths may change as life goes on, but the bond between us will remain forever I love you Appu #AnkitaLokhande #FamilyBond #SiblingGoals #PartnerInCrime.”