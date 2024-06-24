Anoushka Chauhan advocates for individual style over fashion trends

Actress Anoushka Chauhan, currently starring in the TV show “Krishna Mohini,” has made a bold statement about fashion, emphasizing the importance of originality and personal style. Known for her role as Maya in the web series “Campus Beat,” Anoushka shared her views on fashion, individuality, and the pitfalls of following trends.

“Fashion is an instant language,” Anoushka remarked. “In today’s fast-paced world, it’s crucial to express what you represent and how you want to be seen. It’s not just about your attire or accessories, but also about your origins, beliefs, and aspirations.”

Criticizing the blind following of fashion trends, Anoushka stated, “People who follow trends often lack their own fashion style and lose their individuality. Trends are also not always environmentally-friendly.” While acknowledging the benefits of staying updated, she insists that one’s fashion choices should be a blend of personal style and current trends. “As an artist, I never felt the need to follow trends, but I aim to be a trendsetter.”

Anoushka is open to diverse roles, irrespective of the character’s fashion sense. “I’m open to playing any character, regardless of their background or lifestyle. Whether it’s a girl from South Bombay or Dharavi, it doesn’t influence my role selection.” She believes in authentically portraying characters on screen while maintaining her personal style off-screen.

On the topic of going overboard with fashion, Anoushka added, “I prefer to keep it classy and simple, reflecting who I am. If you’re true to yourself, there’s no such thing as overboard. However, I avoid wearing black dresses and always dress appropriately for the occasion, with a hint of my style.” Anoushka’s approach to fashion is a blend of individuality, authenticity, and environmental consciousness, setting her apart in the industry.