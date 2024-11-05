Are soulmates real or just a romantic myth?

People have held onto the notion of soulmates for centuries that one ideal partner with whom everything fits, the one who “completes” us and makes all of life’s chaotic times seem like the parts of a larger puzzle coming together. It is the subject of innumerable music songs, romantic comedies, and fairy tales. People have told us that they simply “knew” they had found the proper person. And we’ve seen couples that appear to be so well matched that it’s difficult to think they weren’t meant to be together. However, for every soulmate believer, there are doubters who regard the concept as little more than a romanticised fantasy, created to maintain the enchantment of love in a contemporary world of dating apps and constantly changing relationships.

A Universal pull or Just Chemistry ?

The promise of an immediate, profound connection is a major component of the soulmate appeal. It is simple to think that a greater power is at work when two people meet and feel as though they have known each other for ages. When people’s personalities, attitudes, and even past experiences come together in such a way that they produce a strong sense of familiarity, known as the “click moment.” However, is it possible that our minds are simply filling in the blanks and giving meaning to the excitement?

These “soul connections” are greatly influenced by certain chemical reactions that occur in our brains, such as the release of oxytocin and dopamine. While oxytocin, sometimes referred to as the “love hormone,” fosters attachment and bonding, dopamine drives the excitement of romantic desire. These chemicals undoubtedly increase feelings of intimacy, but they do not prove that two individuals are “meant to be.” Is it possible that our perception of “destiny” is actually just a hormonal rush and a fortunate example of compatibility?

The surprising reality of Loving two people at once

One heart, one person, and one connection at a time is the widely held notion that love is a unique experience. However, such precise guidelines aren’t often followed in actual life. People occasionally discover that they are truly in love with two people at the same time, each of whom brings something special to the table that speaks to various aspects of their personalities and lives. This is only a feature of the complexity of human feeling and isn’t always an indication of dishonesty or uncertainty.

Humans have an array of love capacities, and even if we may have a profound affection for one person, our lives and emotions can occasionally resonate with another on a different but no less significant level. This merely emphasises the multifaceted nature of love and how it’s not necessarily restricted to a single “soul connection,” without diminishing the original bond. The concept of a single, exclusive soulmate may seem constrictive to some, but it highlights the depth and decision required to form a long-lasting relationship for others.

Till death or till the Bad habit do us apart?

Time is a reality check for the soulmate notion. It turns out that life is more than long beach walks and candlelit dinners. It’s packed with work-related stress, bills, laundry, and, yes, the odd argument about thermostat settings. The ability of a pair to endure life’s less romantic times together is the true measure of a “soulmate” relationship, not the first spark. Is it possible for soulmates to dispute about the dishes and still return to one another with empathy and love? Or does our romanticised perception of soulmates lead us to believe that every significant dispute indicates that they are “not the one”?

Many couples who have been together for decades think that finding “the one” is less important than becoming “the one” for one another through commitment and time. Perhaps even more profound than the soulmate story, real love is based on commitment and decision, which may not sound as glamorous.

Why the Soulmate Concept Could Be Setting Us Up for Disappointment?

The soulmate theory has a drawback in that it can make excellent relationships appear “less than” just because they don’t live up to an idealised norm. Seeking a soulmate may cause people to constantly switch between relationships while feeling as though something is lacking. This quest may prevent us from valuing and acknowledging our connections, despite their imperfections.

The “grass is greener” attitude, which makes us constantly question whether there is someone better out there, might be brought on by the soulmate myth. This kind of thinking might make us unhappy since we may believe that this person would be ideal if they were really our soulmate. However, there is no such thing as perfection, and every relationship needs effort, compromise, and progress on all sides.

“The One” vs. “One of Many”: Can You Have More Than One Soulmate?

Imagine having multiple soulmates instead of just one. Ultimately, our lives are long, and the individuals we require at certain points in time may evolve. At different times, various relationships may satisfy different requirements, allowing us to develop and change as people.

At first glance, this idea may seem less romantic, but it may be extremely freeing. Accepting the notion that there are numerous potential relationships that might complete and enhance us allows us to see love from a more adaptable and resilient perspective. People who truly add worth to our lives can be cherished and cultivated instead of looking for “the one.”

Are Soulmates real?

Ultimately, there may be nosimple solution to the question of whether soulmates are real or merely a myth. Some people find solace in the idea of a soulmate, which enables them to understand relationships and love. Others view it as an antiquated notion that sets unattainable standards for contemporary couples.

The unpredictable nature of love, its highs and lows, and the special relationship that each couple forges are ultimately what make it so beautiful. Perhaps the true magic lies in forming relationships with individuals who truly understand, encourage, and challenge us whether or not soulmates exist. Real, enduring love can be just as amazing as the romantic ideal of soulmates. After all, when you can make your own magic, why need a prearranged connection?

(The writer is a Relationship Manager, Gleeden India)