Asha Chaudhary’s journey inspires self-reliance

The Central government’s women-centric welfare initiatives are steadily transforming the lives of rural women across India, with the Namo Drone Didi Yojana emerging as a powerful instrument of empowerment and self-reliance at the grassroots level. In Gujarat’s Banaskantha district, the scheme is helping women break traditional barriers and enter technology-driven livelihoods, redefining the role of women in rural economies.

A notable example of this transformation is Asha Chaudhary, a resident of Talepura village in Deesa taluka. Through training and support provided under the Namo Drone Didi Yojana, Asha has successfully turned opportunity into sustainable self-employment, becoming a symbol of confidence and progress in her community.

Launched with the vision that an empowered woman strengthens not just her own life but also her family, society, and the nation, the PM Narendra Modi-led government has introduced several programmes aimed at ensuring women’s economic independence. The Namo Drone Didi Yojana stands out by equipping rural women with modern skills and access to advanced technology, enabling them to participate actively in emerging sectors.

After completing her training under the scheme, Asha received a drone kitworth Rs 17 lakh from the Central government. With hands-on expertise and access to cutting-edge equipment, she began offering drone-based agricultural services, including crop spraying and field monitoring. This marked a significant shift from conventional forms of rural employment, opening up a new income stream rooted in technology and innovation.

Today, Asha is financially independent and plays a crucial role in supporting her family. Speaking about her journey, she said the scheme gave her not just technical skills but also confidence to dream beyond traditional limitations. Her success has improved her household income and brought stability, while also positioning her as a role model within her village.

Beyond personal growth, Asha’s work has inspired other women in Talepura to explore new possibilities and consider alternative livelihoods. Her story reflects the growing impact of government welfare schemes that are reaching even remote villages across Gujarat, drawing rural women into the mainstream of development.

Stories like Asha Chaudhary’s highlight how focused policy interventions can translate into tangible change on the ground. As rural women gain access to training, technology, and financial support, they are contributing to the vision of a self-reliant and developed India. The success of the Namo Drone Didi Yojana in Banaskantha stands as a testament to inclusive growth, where empowered women are becoming key driversof progress and nation-building.