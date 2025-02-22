Barkha Singh breaks stereotypes, explores horizons

Barkha Singh is one of the most promising actresses of the current generation. With impeccable acting skills and radiant beauty, she has captivated audiences and become a fan favourite. Over the years, she has taken on diverse roles, proving her talent and range. In a recent interview, Barkha addressed how people stereotype her as an actor, expressing her desire to break these labels and explore new opportunities. She added how she wants to challenge herself, proving that she is much more than what people expect.

Barkha expressed her thoughts saying, “I don’t feel lost as an actor but sometimes I do feel that because I create light-hearted comedy content on my social media, people might tend to stereotype me. It is something I want to break out of because personally I enjoy darker and more serious roles and maybe I do them better, but that’s my personal opinion. I would love to showcase that side of myself.”

Talking about how she wants to try new things and do a variety of work, she said, “I am someone who is hungry for challenging work. At the same time, I am pleased with where I am in my journey right now even though I have a long way to go.”

Barkha Singh was last seen in the film, The Sabarmati Report, where her performance received widespread praise. She played the role of Vikrant Massey’s love interest. Now, she is gearing up for the release of her web series, Lafangey – Sapne, Dosti, Duniya, slated to premiere on Amazon MX Player. Barkha looked promising in the trailer, captivating audiences with her charm.