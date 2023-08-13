Beyonce in Gaurav Gupta couture

Grammy award winning singer, songwriter and entrepreneur, Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter chose a Gaurav Gupta infinity Crystal Bodysuit paired with Crystal Legging Boots for her Renaissance World Tour Concert. This is the first time an Indian designer has featured on her illustrious Renaissance tour.

“Beyonce is an absolute epitome of hope, infinity, and freedom. Her presence, aura and magnanimity spreads freedom and power in the world. We custom made the Infinity Crystal Bodysuit for her inspired by the new logo of Gaurav Gupta Couture – keeping it true to her iconic Renaissance World Tour! This magical collaboration is a very beautiful personal moment for me, my team, and the brand. We are so grateful for our amazing partnership with Hema of Maison Bose for making this happen so seamlessly,” says Gaurav Gupta.

“Mrs Carter has always been at the top of Maison Bose’s wishlist and we are so honoured to have had the opportunity to collaborate on a custom look by Gaurav Gupta with the incredible support of her stylist Karen Langley. It has taken months of patience, perseverance and dedication to bring this moment to fruition. We couldn’t have made this possible without the hard work of our team, who behind the scenes have given it their all! Like the saying goes, it truly takes a village! This will go down in history as one of the greatest shows in our lifetimes and we are thrilled to have played a small ‘fashionable’ part in it,” Hema Bose Of Maison Bose.