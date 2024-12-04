Bhagyashree teaches how to make laddoos for winter season

Veteran Bollywood actress Bhagyashree has given out tips on how to make nutrient-packed laddoos for the winter season.

Bhagyashree took to Instagram, where she shared a reel video of herself giving step-by-step tips on how to make yummy laddoos.

The clip starts with “Who doesn’t like sweets? But nowadays, everyone is trying to control their diet. But today, I will show you a recipe of sweets which is tasty as well as healthy.”

She then said: “Chana Dal Khana Badam Kaju Pista Akhrod Goon Kali Miri Ajwain Good Grind the roasted chana dal. Now it’s time to grind the makhana. Grind all the dry fruits. Roast the goon in 1 tsp ghee. Roast the besan in 2.5 tsp ghee. Now add makhana. Now add kali miri and a little ajwain. Now add dry fruits. Now take it out. Add 1.5 tsp good.” “If you like it sweeter, add more good.”

She shared that these ladoos have a lot of essential nutrients other than protein.

“Like calcium, iron, potassium, and vitamin B. Which will make your body healthy. So, this winter, enjoy sweets and stay healthy.”

Calling it “Tuesday Tips with B”, she wrote: “Meethe ka Mazza! A winter sweet that you can enjoy while benefitting your health. This ladoo has almost all essential nutrients auch as potassium, calcium, manganese, selenium, folate, VitB and many many more.”

“It will help strengthen your bones, reduce arthritis pain, regulate your blood sugar, check hormonal imbalances, increase immunity and give you energy. What are you waiting for then, enjoy this winter preparation. #healthytips #health #everydaytips#vitamins #diet #weightloss #foodhacks#foodoftheday #nutrition#healthyfood#healthhacks #goodhealth #nutritious.” On the work front, Bhagyashree has last seen in onscreen in “Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video” directed by MikhilMusale. The film also stars Nimrat Kaur, Radhika Madan, and Subodh Bhave as leads.