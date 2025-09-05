Breaking the fertility myths: Women speak out on life with pcos

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is one of the most common hormonal problems among women today. It affects ovaries and can lead to irregular periods, acne, weight gain, unwanted hair growth, and sometimes fertility challenges. Even though PCOS is so common, there are still many myths and wrong beliefs about it. These myths create unnecessary fear and stress, especially when it comes to fertility. It is important to clear the confusion and talk about the facts.

Myth 1: Women with PCOS Cannot Get Pregnant

One of the most common myths is that women with PCOS can never have children. The truth is different. PCOS can cause irregular ovulation, which may make it harder to conceive, but it does not mean pregnancy is impossible. Many women with PCOS become mothers naturally or with medical help. Treatments such as lifestyle changes, medicines to help ovulation, and fertility procedures can improve the chances. Doctors often say that patience and proper care are the key.

Myth 2: Only Overweight Women Get PCOS

Another myth is that PCOS only happens to women who are overweight. While weight gain is one of the symptoms, PCOS can affect women of all shapes and sizes. Thin women can also have irregular periods, hormonal changes, and fertility struggles. Believing this myth leads to body shaming and unnecessary guilt. The fact is that PCOS is linked to hormones and genetics, not just weight.

Myth 3: Pregnancy Cures PCOS

Many people believe that once a woman with PCOS becomes pregnant, the condition disappears. This is not true. Some symptoms may reduce during pregnancy, but PCOS does not go away completely. After childbirth, symptoms such as irregular periods, acne, or weight gain may return. PCOS is a lifelong condition that needs long-term management through lifestyle, medication, and regular check-ups.

Myth 4: Women with PCOS Cannot Live a Normal Life

There is also a belief that women with PCOS cannot enjoy a normal life. PCOS does not stop women from studying, working, building a career, or raising a family. With the right support and awareness, women with PCOS can manage their health and continue to do everything they wish to achieve. It is a condition that requires care, but it does not define or limit a woman’s entire life.

Myth 5: PCOS is Only About Fertility

PCOS is often spoken about only in terms of fertility. While fertility can be affected, PCOS is about much more than that. It can influence metabolism, increase the risk of diabetes, cause mood swings, or affect skin and hair. This is why focusing only on fertility gives an incomplete picture. PCOS needs to be seen as a health condition that affects many parts of the body, not just the ability to have children.

Understanding the Facts

Breaking myths start with understanding the facts. PCOS is a hormonal condition that can be managed but not completely cured. Each woman experiences it differently. Some may struggle more with irregular periods, others with skin or weight issues, and some with fertility challenges. No single experience is the same. Regular health check-ups, a balanced diet, exercise, and proper treatment from doctors make a big difference.

Importance of Support

Support from family, friends, and society is very important for women with PCOS. Instead of repeating myths, people should encourage women to seek medical help and stay positive. Emotional well-being is as important as physical health. Myths about infertility or body image can cause stress and anxiety. Open conversations and awareness can reduce this burden.

Moving Ahead

Today, more women are speaking up about their struggles with PCOS. Their voices help break the silence and reduce stigma. Awareness campaigns, health talks, and medical guidance are helping people understand that PCOS is manageable. The condition should not be seen as the end of possibilities, but as a challenge that can be overcome with the right care.

Conclusion

PCOS is common, but the myths around it are harmful. Women with PCOS can get pregnant, can live healthy and full lives, and can achieve their dreams. Pregnancy does not cure PCOS, and the condition is not limited to overweight women. By breaking these myths and focusing on correct knowledge, we can remove fear and replace it with hope. PCOS should not be seen as a barrier, but as a condition that women can manage successfully with awareness, treatment, and support.

(The writer is a Lead Consultant - Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore)