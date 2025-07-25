Bridal reset: How coloured gemstones are making a comeback in style

Once upon a time, “bridal” was synonymous with big white gowns and even bigger clear diamonds. But today’s brides are rewriting the rules — and adding a vibrant splash of personality to their love stories. Welcome to the era of the bridal reset, where colored gemstones are stepping back into the spotlight.

Gone are the days when clear, traditional diamonds were the only option. Today’s couples are leaning into personality, colour, and ethical choices. The Industry has seen a remarkable rise in demand for lab-grown colored gemstones in engagement rings and wedding jewellery — a vibrant trend that marks a bold shift from convention to self-expression. “Today’s brides want their rings to reflect their personality, not just tradition,” says Simran Shah, Vice President–Sales, Kama Jewelry. “Coloured gemstones allow them to make a statement that feels authentic and emotionally connected.”

Brides today are choosing stones that represent more than just sparkle. From deep blue sapphires symbolising loyalty to fiery rubies reflecting passion, and lush green emeralds representing growth and renewal, colored gemstones offer emotional depth and meaning. They allow each piece of jewellery to tell a story — one that feels truly personal. With lab-grown options, these stones become even more accessible, both ethically and financially. Lab-created coloured gemstones are chemically and physically identical to their mined counterparts but are grown with minimal environmental impact, traceable origins, and no exploitation.

Customisation plays a huge role in this comeback. Brides don’t want rings that are mass-produced. Lab-grown gemstones provide options in terms of color, cut, and setting without breaking the bank. Whether it’s an antique-style ring featuring a teal sapphire or a simple solitaire with a peach morganite, brides can make something genuinely one-of-a-kind. This trend also complements the rise of diverse bridal aesthetics, from bohemian and vintage to gender-neutral and non-traditional. In addition, colored gemstones have a role beyond engagement rings. Some couples now choose a second ring, often more casual, with a bright stone as a traveling or everyday ring. Others add color to bridal sets, earrings, or pendants and create a harmonious yet individual bridal style.

As a brand committed to sustainable luxury, we’re excited to see this colorful comeback. Choosing a lab-grown colored gemstone isn’t just a design decision — it’s a reflection of modern values: individuality, consciousness, and authenticity. The future of bridal jewellery is here — and it’s beautifully, brilliantly colorful.