Brunch to beach: Versatile outfits for every summer occasion
Summer is all about laid-back style, and the whole key to having the best summer wardrobe is versatility. Whether you’re running out the door for brunch, to the beach, or heading to the soirée for the night, the right dress can take you from day to night. Samiha Jha, Director & Founder Sammyukk, shares five stunning picks that will have you covered for every summer occasion
1. The Chic Brunch Look
This 3D embroidered short dress is the perfect match for a girls’ lunch or a festive brunch on a lovely summer day and features a fresh spring floral embroidery design all over the body with an ethereal silhouette. You can dress it up with fun strappy sandals and a sun hat, for a super chic look.
Floral Vine 3D Embroidered Short Dress by Sammyukk
2. Effortless Elegance
For when you want an outfit that will easily go from work meetings to cocktail hour, the Pleated Silver Button Georgette Dress is your solution. The body-sculpting pleats and small silver button details add some sophistication, yet the light georgette fabric allows ease of breathability. Match this dress with block heels and a sleek clutch for a low-key yet elegant look.
Pleated Silver Button Georgette Short Dress
3. Beach-Ready Perfection
Planning a soothing beach vacation? This Handkerchief-Hem Shirt dress is perfect for hot sun-kissed days. The loose cut and sash-tie belt provide a flattering fit, while the light weight makes it suitable for hot weather. Wear it as a swimsuit cover-up for a stylish look or pair it with espadrilles for a carefree dinner at the beach.
Handkerchief Hem Sash-Tie Belt Shirtdress
4. Vacation Vibes
On vacation, style meets comfort in the Ruffled Band Collar Embroidered Dress. With dainty embroideries, ruffles, and a short hem, this dress will help you create a sweet and sophisticated look. Whether looking at sceneries, walking through bazaars, or enjoying a cocktail hour dinner at sunset, this dress has you put-together and beautiful.
Ruffled Band Collar Embroidered Short Dress
5. The Ultimate Day-to-Night Look
The Metal Button Front Short Dress captures the perfect combination of elegance and ease, perfectly blending day into night. The contoured silhouette and sleek metal buttons provide you with a stylish appearance for day wear—brunch, meeting, errands. For sundown, its stylish short hem and sleek cut will transition smoothly into a night-time head-turner, and it’s perfect for dinner dates, rooftop events, or a night out. Simply switch out your accessories, and you’re set!
Metal Button Front Short Dress
With these trendy and multi-use pieces, summer dressing is effortless. Whether brunching out, running errands somewhere, or dancing the night away, these dresses have you covered.