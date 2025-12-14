Care for your skin this winter with almonds

Winter comes with cozy nights and festive cheer, yet it also brings a familiar challenge for many: dry, dull, and sensitive skin. The cold air pulls moisture from our skin, leaving it susceptible to flakiness and irritation. Topical skincare can help, but lasting nourishment starts from within. Nutritionist Ritika Samaddar explains that the most effective approach to winter skincare lies in fueling your body with the right foods.

She explains that winter dryness is not only a skincare concern but also a nutritional one. She highlights the importance of incorporating foods rich in protein, healthy fats, vitamin E, and omega-3, such as fatty fish and California Almonds. Including almonds in your daily diet can nourish the skin from within, helping it stays soft, hydrated, and healthy, even in harsh weather conditions.

Almonds are a powerhouse of essential nutrients that support skin health in multiple ways. They are one of the richest natural sources of vitamin E, an important antioxidant that protects the skin from damage. Vitamin E also strengthens the skin’s natural barrier, helping it retain moisture and stay smooth during harsh winter months. Apart from this, Vitamin E also contains anti-aging properties that help your skin maintain elasticity.

Another reason almonds are a winter essential is their high content of healthy monounsaturated fats. These healthy fats act as internal moisturisers, improving skin elasticity and preventing excessive dryness. They help the skin appear plump and smooth while reducing the visibility of fine lines that tend to stand out in colder weather

Almonds are also rich in protein, riboflavin, and zinc, all of which contribute to the maintenance of overall skin. These nutrients together help restore glow, reduce dullness, and support a stronger skin barrier. Research also suggests that consuming almonds regularly may help improve facial skin tone and reduce the appearance of wrinkles.

Ritika also points to the link between gut health and skin health. Studies have shown that almonds support gut well-being, which can reduce inflammation and breakouts. This is especially helpful during winter, when digestive issues are more common. She recommends adding almonds to daily meals and consuming them in the morning to enhance nutrient absorption.

This winter, glowing skin doesn’t need to comefrom expensive treatments or complicated routines. Sometimes the most powerful beauty solutions are rooted in simple, everyday nutrition. With their exceptional nutrient profile, almonds offer a natural, effective, and delicious way to care for your skin all season long.