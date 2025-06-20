Celebrate International Yoga Day with almonds – A natural source of protein

International Yoga Day, celebrated on June 21st, is a tribute to the ancient practice that nurtures physical, mental, and spiritual well-being. As yoga continues to inspire millions across the globe, pairing it with a nutrient-rich diet enhances its transformative impact. Among the essential nutrients, protein plays a crucial role in supporting muscle strength and recovery—especially for yoga enthusiasts holding challenging asanas or flowing through dynamic sequences. One of the best natural sources of protein? California almonds.

Almonds, often referred to as the “king of nuts,” are rich in 15 essential nutrients including protein, healthy fats, vitamin E, magnesium, and dietary fiber. They are not only a convenient and wholesome snack but also contribute significantly to overall wellness. Two recent studies reinforce this: Dr. Mark Kern’s research highlighted that regular almond consumption can accelerate post-exercise recovery by reducing muscle damage, while Dr. Oliver Witard’s study positioned almonds as an ideal pre-workout snack that helps reduce soreness and supports performance.

From improving cholesterol levels to aiding in blood sugar control, promoting skin health, and assisting in weight management, almonds are truly versatile. Whether eaten raw, roasted, blended into smoothies, added to salads, or used as a topping on dishes, they offer flexibility in daily diets without compromising nutrition.

Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan shared her wellness routine this Yoga Day, saying, “As a mother and a working woman, yoga keeps me centered. It has improved my digestion, immunity, skin, and overall calmness. I pair yoga with a clean, balanced diet that includes seasonal produce and almonds. Almonds are my go-to snack—they help sustain my energy and support my active lifestyle.”

Nutrition and Wellness Consultant Sheela Krishnaswamy emphasized, “I recommend coupling yoga with a balanced diet rich in protein sources like almonds. With their combination of protein, fiber, and heart-healthy fats, almonds aid in managing weight and meeting daily nutritional needs. Their health benefits are backed by both traditional wisdom and over 200 scientific studies.”

Ritika Samaddar, Regional Head of Dietetics at Max Healthcare, added, “To gain the full benefits of yoga, nutrition is key. Almonds are particularly beneficial for yogis—they help support muscle recovery, manage cholesterol, and stabilize blood sugar levels, making them an excellent dietary addition.”

Celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala also includes yoga in her weekly schedule. “Yoga helps me stay calm and centered, while almonds keep my nutrition clean and balanced. I love their versatility—you can enjoy them in so many ways while getting essential nutrients.”

South Indian actress Shriya Saran shared, “Yoga keeps me grounded and focused. I choose almonds to fuel and recover after each session. A handful post-yoga makes a noticeable difference.”

Ayurveda expert Madhumitha Krishnan noted, “In Ayurveda and Siddha, almonds are seen as body toners that nourish the nervous system and promote strength, muscle mass, and glowing skin.”

This International Yoga Day, celebrate the synergy of mindful movement and wholesome nutrition. By incorporating almonds into your daily routine, you support muscle recovery, manage weight effectively, and nurture your health from within. Let every pose and every bite lead you toward holistic harmony.