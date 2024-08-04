Celebrated Bilingual Poet and Literary Icon Shines on the Global Stage

Ambika Ananth, a distinguished bilingual poet, author, translator, book reviewer, and columnist, boasts an impressive repertoire of 16 published books across various genres. Eclecticism perfectly encapsulates her literary output. As the Founder Editor of the renowned literary e-journal ‘Muse India,’ Ambika has left an indelible mark on the literary landscape. Her work has garnered attention from notable publications, including an interview with FORBES India and features in numerous literary magazines, both in English and Telugu.

In June 2024, Ambika Ananth had the honour of being invited as a speaker at the 18th Conference of the American Telugu Association (ATA) in Atlanta, USA, where she was conferred with the ‘Award for Excellence in Literature.’ Additionally, she was invited to the Global Vision Summit 2024 in Athens, Greece, by the Writers Capital International Foundation. As a Golden Book Awardee for her English poetry collection ‘Cascades,’ she was awarded the ‘Global Icon Award’ in recognition of her contributions to literature.

Ambika Ananth is a much-anthologised bilingual poet with a rich body of work. Her Telugu short story collection was chosen for MPhil study by Kakatiya University for its socially relevant content. She has contributed regularly to English dailies, with more than 300 bylines in various columns. “Writing in multiple languages is like navigating different worlds, each with its unique flavour and rhythm,” she explains. “It enriches my creative process and allows me to reach a broader audience.”

Reflecting on her journey into writing, Ambika mentions that prose is her favourite mode of expression, but she feels that poetry chose her. “My father, despite his busy schedule as a senior bureaucrat, was a voracious reader and set a powerful example,” she recalls. “He made me realise that by diving into books, one can spring up as a fountain of knowledge and joy.” She fondly remembers that her first English poem was published when she was just 14, and during her teen years, several of her stories in vernacular Telugu appeared in reputed magazines.

“The images I create in my writings are my private emotions, and some are a result of external stimuli that trigger an emotion, giving a palpable verbal expression,” Ambika notes. She firmly believes that writers are good social influencers. Sometimes, she feels the need to get out of her own way to reach success. “Overcoming self-doubt and spawning the wind beneath one’s wings are crucial steps in overcoming the biggest challenges,” she asserts. “Accepting occasional writer’s block is important, and I take that time to self-evaluate and revisit earlier works, which boosts and motivates me to do better.”

Translation, for Ambika, is an exercise with two swords. “Just as knowledge of one language does not make one a writer, knowledge of two languages does not make one a translator,” she emphasizes. “Being a good translator requires great dexterity and is a real challenge.” She feels satisfied as a sought-after translator and keeps the view of the reader at the receiving end of the creative process that she began. “My writings reach a consummation point if enjoyed and accepted by them, and I seek the indulgence of ‘Sahridaya’ in them.” Awards and recognitions, according to Ambika, are encouraging and serve as validation of one’s work, motivating her to keep pushing boundaries. However, the true reward lies in the connection her work establishes with the readers. “Their acceptance and appreciation are what truly matter,” she insists. There is a little bit of Ambika in all her writings, tinged by what she wants - a blend of her creativity, imagination, hope, and despair.