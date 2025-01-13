Celina Jaitly honors late mother with her most treasured possession

Actress Celina Jaitly shared a heartfelt moment with her fans on Instagram, as she wore her late mother’s black lace saree, describing it as her “most valuable treasure.” Posing in the saree in her backyard, Celina wrote a touching tribute to her mother, Meeta, who passed away in 2018 after a long battle with cancer.

In her emotional caption, Celina said, “Meri maa ki saree, uski mamta ki khushbu, uske sangharsh ki gawaahi aur uske pyaar ka anmol tohfa hai” (My mother’s saree, the fragrance of her affection, the testimony of her struggles, and the priceless gift of her love). She added that the saree wrapped her mother’s essence around her like a warm hug, symbolizing her love and resilience.

Describing her mother as an epitome of grace and strength, Celina wrote, “An Indian Army wife is the epitome of grace and resilience. She masters the art of finding elegance within her means, turning simplicity into timeless class.” She emphasized that her mother’s saree carries the essence of her love and struggles, calling it her “biggest, most valuable treasure.”Celina’s mother, Meeta, was a courageous Army wife, and the actress fondly remembered her as the embodiment of elegance and perseverance.

On the professional front, Celina Jaitly made her film debut in the 2003 romantic thriller Janasheen. She gained popularity for roles in films like No Entry, Apna Sapna Money Money, Golmaal Returns, and Thank You. Her last film appearance was in 2011, in the Kannada romance drama Shrimathi.