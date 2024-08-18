Championing animal rights through words

Bhavani Sundaram is not just a prolific Indian author of motivational and inspirational books; she is also a passionate animal lover and activist. Her deep love for animals and unwavering commitment to their welfare have culminated in two remarkable books: ‘Furry Tails’ and ‘Rescued Stories’. These books offer a poignant glimpse into the real-life rescue stories of abandoned and rescued pets, drawn from her extensive experience working with several animal shelters and hospitals across India.

In a heartfelt conversation, Bhavani shared the challenges of being an animal lover and rescuer. “Being an animal lover and rescuer is never an easy job,” she confesses. “Writing a book about rescued pets and abandoned dogs is equally daunting as it involves a lot of sentiments, feelings, memories, tears, and happiness. These animals not only come into our lives, but they give us so much love and leave behind memories that last more than a lifetime.”

Bhavani’s dedication to animal welfare is evident in her extensive work with renowned organizations such as the Sanjay Gandhi Animal Care Centre in New Delhi, SPCA Pune, Wildlife SOS, and Friendicoes SECA in New Delhi. For her, writing is a powerful medium to instill compassion and empathy for suffering animals in the hearts of people. She regularly contributes articles to animal magazines like Dogs and Pups, Creature Companions in Delhi, and The Daily Guardian.

“Being in the animal rescue field for many years has made me realize the need for nurturing empathy towards animals, treating them with the same care and respect as humans, and crusading for their rights,” Bhavani asserts. “This earth does not belong to humans only.”

She works tirelessly with like-minded friends to rescue and reunite lost pets, often using social media platforms to achieve their goals. However, the challenges are immense, especially in a society that is not fully sensitive to the pain and suffering of animals. Bhavani shares, “We face countless challenges and tough situations daily, especially with the increasing number of pets abandoned by irresponsible owners. The government needs to step forward in this direction. I’ve written to the authorities, urging them to implement stricter laws and punishments against animal cruelty and abandonment. It’s not an easy task, but I am determined to fight until the end, with the support of friends and well-wishers.”

While writing is a blissful outlet for her soul, Bhavani sees it as more than just a personal joy. “Writing is not only the bliss of my soul; it is a medium to spread my message in society,” she says. Her other books, such as ‘Stories and Parables’, ‘Threading Through Life’s Ups and Downs’, ‘Unseen and Unheard Women Warriors of Independent India’, ‘Quote… Unquote’, and ‘More Than Words Can Say’, cater to young readers and are available on Amazon.

Her relentless dedication has not gone unnoticed. Bhavani has been honoured with numerous awards in recognition of her meritorious services to society and her contributions to the realm of writing. “When you work selflessly and unstintingly for a cause, awards and accolades are bound to follow,” she reflects.

Simple living and high thinking are the hallmarks of Bhavani’s life. Fully dedicated to her rescue and rehabilitation work for animals, she continues writing daily, inspiring many. “I am fully sanguine that through my writing, things will improve for the animal world one day,” she says with conviction. “We will win this battle that we have been relentlessly fighting for animals. Indeed, I am not just an armchair activist.”

In closing, Bhavani shares a powerful belief that drives her work: “Until one has really loved an animal, a part of one’s soul remains unawakened. One can judge a person’s character by the way they treat their fellow animals.”