Cold weather, hot takes: Why winter makes indians question monogamy

There’s something about winter — the chill in the air, the aroma of coffee, the comfort of a warm blanket — that stirs an instinctive desire for closeness. As the nights grow longer, hearts often wander more easily. For many, the season becomes a reminder not just of romance but of the complex human craving for companionship — even when it exists outside the traditional boundaries of monogamy.

As temperatures drop, conversations around relationships tend to rise, revealing a growing openness among Indians to question whether lifelong exclusivity aligns with human nature. The idea that fidelity is a fixed, universally natural behaviour is slowly giving way to the belief that desire, much like winter itself, comes with shifting moods and unexplained intensity.

Where Warmth Turns Wild: The Winter Effect on Relationships

Winter is often called “the season of love,” but for many, it is also the season of rediscovery and temptation. Couples and individuals alike admit that the cold months intensify the longing for emotional warmth, physical closeness, and comforting attention. This heightened emotional state can nudge people toward forming new connections, sometimes leading them into intimate friendships that blur the lines of commitment.

Platforms built around discreet companionship have consistently observed a seasonal spike in activity during this time. People seek warmth through late-night conversations, shared secrets, and moments of emotional vulnerability. Winter romance tends to be deeper, more urgent—and often more honest. In this season, people are surprisingly willing to confront the complexities of their own desires.

The Loyalty Dilemma: Evolving Attitudes Across India

Across India’s metros and smaller towns, conversations around monogamy are becoming more layered. While urban cities have long been associated with progressive views on relationships, many smaller towns are now openly discussing emotional fulfilment, individual needs, and non-traditional forms of loyalty.

The narrative that “traditional towns value traditional relationships” is slowly fading. People across regions are acknowledging that love and loyalty are not always linear, and that emotional realities often outweigh social expectations. For some, monogamy still holds firm as the ideal; for others, it is a personal choice that depends on individual values, circumstances, and evolving needs. But in every city and town, one thing is certain: the definition of commitment is no longer one-size-fits-all.

Infidelity Is Not Always Rebellion — Sometimes It’s Reflection

Sybil Shiddell, Country Manager, Gleeden India, says, “Infidelity is not, in itself, dishonesty; it is often a reflection of unfulfilled emotional or physical need. As people change, their relationships must evolve too. What we are witnessing is not a moral decline but a social awakening — a willingness to talk about desire honestly, instead of silently compromising.”

Her perspective reflects a broader shift happening across Indian society. Many people are beginning to view love and loyalty from a human-centric lens — one that acknowledges imperfection, emotional fluctuation, and personal longing. For a growing number, relationships are no longer defined solely by permanence, but by connection, warmth, and authenticity — even when these come from unexpected places.

Winter, Desire, and the Search for Truth

As winter deepens and solitude feels sharper, many individuals find themselves confronting truths they tend to overlook during the busier months. Perhaps the real question is not whether humans are “meant” for monogamy, but whether they are ready to be honest about what they truly want.

Winter may make people seek warmth — yet it also brings clarity. It reveals what has been missing, what has been desired, and what the heart has quietly longed for all along.