Confidence meets culture: Women take centre stage at Vysya Crown 2026

The much-anticipated Vysya Crown 2026 – Ms & Mrs Vysya Pageant Grand Finale was held in grand style at Quake Arena, Kondapur, Hyderabad, creating a vibrant and celebratory atmosphere. Beginning at 4:30 PM, the event emerged as one of the most significant community pageants of the year, spotlighting elegance, confidence, talent, and cultural identity within the Arya Vysya community.

The grand finale witnessed 32 finalists competing in the Ms Vysya Crown and Mrs Vysya Crown categories. Following multiple competitive rounds and a rigorous evaluation process by an eminent jury, the winners were announced amid loud applause and excitement from the audience.

In the Ms Vysya Crown 2026 category, Kummetha Venkata Pragnanjali was crowned the winner, while Nagalasya S secured the first runner-up position and Shree Loukya finished as the second runner-up. In the Mrs Vysya Crown 2026 segment, Ratna Vuppala emerged victorious, with Harshitha KR named first runner-up and Anita Talluri from Gurgaon winning the second runner-up title.

Adding energy to the evening was a special live performance by popular Telugu rapper Roll Rida, whose electrifying act kept the audience thoroughly entertained.

Conceptualised and organised by founders Emmadi Shiv Kumar and Sindhuri, the Vysya Crown Pageant aims to go beyond conventional beauty contests by creating a platform focused on empowerment, leadership, and cultural representation.

Addressing the gathering, Emmadi Shiv Kumar said the pageant is about building confidence and inspiring women to lead with purpose. Co-founder Sindhuri highlighted that each contestant represents strength, resilience, and modern ambition rooted in tradition.