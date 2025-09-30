Daughters’ redefining leadership: Parents as their strongest pillars

On 28th September, Daughter’s Day was celebrated across India as a reminder of the invaluable role daughters play in our families and society. In recent years, many daughters have stepped into leadership roles, taking up responsibilities once considered the domain of sons. With strong encouragement and trust from their parents, they are breaking stereotypes and bringing in fresh perspectives.

Better access to education, evolving mindsets, and a society that values talent over convention have played a key role in this shift. Parents today are not only guiding but also mentoring and empowering their daughters to dream bigger and take on leadership roles. From entrepreneurship to family businesses, daughters are introducing innovation, empathy, and modern strategies, helping organizations grow dynamically while bridging tradition with newer ways of working.

To mark this special day, we spoke to inspiring women leaders about how their parents stood by them in their journeys.

Neenv Raju Akunuri, Founder, ParentVerse

For Neenv Raju Akunuri, the entrepreneurial path was far from conventional. “As daughters, we are taught and expected to seek out opportunities that give us the stability and security of a good job; however, entrepreneurship is a journey filled with uncertainties that are unheard of at a regular 9-5 job,” she explains.

Her parents’ belief in her vision became her strongest support system. “At ParentVerse, our endeavour has always been to empower parents to understand their children’s needs for the same sense of stability and security that will prepare them for their future. When I founded ParentVerse, this very vision of ours helped my parents wholeheartedly support my decision to take up entrepreneurship, because they understood that parenting is not an easy task, especially in the current digital landscape that is rife with challenges we cannot foresee.”

Yashna Garg, Founder, Yugap Wellness

For Yashna Garg, the backing of her family has been instrumental in breaking stereotypes. “In a patriarchal world, a supportive family is a true blessing, and it helps break stereotypes,” she says. Her father’s patient guidance and her mother’s insistence that, “You have to be an independent earner; it doesn’t matter what you do, but you must earn,” became defining lessons.

“With their support, I found the courage to move from design into nutraceuticals at Zeon Lifesciences and later start my own ventures, Yugap Wellness and Y Designs,” she adds. Yashna believes that when parents trust their daughters, it not only removes barriers but also enriches businesses: “It also brings in a much-needed female perspective—one that adds empathy, inclusivity, and new ideas.” She hopes more families will stand by their daughters because, as she puts it, “when they do, young women feel empowered to lead, to create, and to reimagine the future.”

Shabnum Khan, Founder, Mandrake Mydia and 750AD Healthcare Pvt Ltd.

Shabnum Khan sees daughters leading businesses as rewriting the very narrative of strength. “When daughters take the lead in businesses, they not only break barriers but also rewrite the narratives of strength, resilience, and possibility. I consider myself a living example of this belief.”

Her mother, a dedicated government teacher, instilled in her the value of knowledge and hard work, while her father gave her silent but powerful support. “It was this foundation that allowed me to carve my own path and become what many call a one-woman army,” she says.

For her, family trust is the soil in which courage takes root. “Every daughter who dreams of leading a business must know that her courage becomes stronger when rooted in the trust of her family. Parents play a crucial role by nurturing independence instead of imposing limitations.”

She adds that empowerment goes beyond education. “We must invest in our girls not just in education, but also in self-defense and confidence-building, because strength is as important as sweetness. I wish for all my nieces to grow stronger, not just cute, so they can face the world fearlessly and with pride.”

Reva Malhotra, Brand Communications Consultant

For Reva Malhotra, daughters bring fresh energy and vision to the business world. “Daughters are increasingly stepping into leadership roles in businesses or pioneering their own ventures as first-generation entrepreneurs, injecting fresh perspectives and innovative ideas into the mix. With the right support and motivation, they’re shattering traditional barriers and taking the reins.”

Her parents have been her foundation of resilience. “My mother has always encouraged me to grow and aim higher in life, while my father has been my constant strength, pushing me forward whenever I felt scared or ready to give up,” she shares. These lessons, she says, shaped her as a leader and continue to guide her as she raises her own daughter. “I aspire to pass the same belief in resilience and leadership to my own daughter one day. As we celebrate Daughter’s Day, let’s acknowledge the significant contributions daughters make to family businesses and encourage parents to nurture their daughters’ entrepreneurial aspirations.”

As we reflect on Daughter’s Day, celebrated on 28th September, it becomes clear that behind every confident daughter taking on leadership is a parent who chose to trust her abilities over societal norms. With that trust, daughters are not just growing businesses but also reshaping the very idea of leadership itself.