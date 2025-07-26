Devoleena Bhattacharjee celebrates seven months of motherhood

Television star Devoleena Bhattacharjee, best known for her role in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, recently took to Instagram to mark a special milestone—seven months of motherhood. The actress, who welcomed her baby boy Joy on December 18, 2024, shared an emotional post reflecting on her journey as a new mom.

Posting a series of adorable photos cradling her son, Devoleena penned a touching caption: “7 months of holding my heart outside my body… From those tiny fingers wrapping around mine to sleepless nights filled with snuggles — every moment has been pure magic. You’ve turned my world into a soft, beautiful chaos I never want to escape from. Here’s to growing together, one giggle, one cuddle, one milestone at a time. You, my little love, are my greatest journey. #7MonthsOfLove.”

Fans flooded the comments section with love and blessings, celebrating the joy and warmth radiated by the mother-son duo. Devoleena has been regularly updating her followers with glimpses of baby Joy’s life, including his Annaprashan — the traditional rice-eating ceremony — and candid family moments.

The actress and her husband, Shanawaz Shaikh, tied the knot in a private court wedding in December 2022. The couple had kept their relationship low-key until they made their nuptials public, and since then, have openly shared their journey into parenthood with their fans.

Devoleena’s post reflects not just her deep love for her child but also the emotional transformation that motherhood brings — a journey she continues to embrace with joy and gratitude.