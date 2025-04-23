Dia Mirza warns of growing climate risks, cites UNEP report this Earth Day

On this Earth Day, actress Dia Mirza has raised an urgent alarm about the growing climate crisis, referencing the latest findings from the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

The actor and environmental advocate took to social media to emphasise the alarming rise in global greenhouse gas emissions and the urgent need for immediate action. As per the UNEP’s findings, 2022 saw record high emissions, and to keep global warming within the critical 1.5°C limit, emissions must be reduced by 42% by 2030.

On Tuesday, the “Sanju” actress took to her Instagram and shared a video, emphasising that commitments are essential to protect the planet for future generations. Mirza, who has long been a champion for environmental causes, also reminded her followers that Earth Day should serve as a starting point for lasting change, not just a day of reflection.

For the caption, the actress wrote, “This Earth Day, let’s move beyond conversation and into action. The latest UNEP findings are a wake-up call we can’t afford to ignore: Global greenhouse gas emissions reached a record high in 2022. To stay within 1.5°C of warming, we must cut emissions by 42% by 2030. Urban areas contribute 70% of CO2, and yet, just 29% of our electricity comes from renewables. Fossil fuels still dominate our energy systems, while climate-fueled disasters rise year after year.”

“The path forward is clear: we need to triple renewable energy capacity by 2030. We need cleaner cities, greener choices, and policies rooted in science and compassion. Each of us can be a part of the solution. Choose sustainable practices. Support clean energy. Hold leaders accountable. Let Earth Day be your starting point—not just a reminder. Together, we can change the future,” Dia added.

Earth Day, observed annually on April 22, is a global event aimed at raising awareness and advocating for environmental protection. First celebrated in 1970, it marked the beginning of a worldwide commitment to safeguarding our planet.