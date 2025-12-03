Divyanka Tripathi drops a glimpse into her dedicated preparation for ‘The Magic Of Shiri’

Actress Divyanka Tripathi treated her InstaFam with a sneak peek into her dedicated preparation for her television series “The Magic Of Shiri”.

Before playing a role on screen, a lot goes into bringing that character to life.

The show talks about Shiri Shah (Played by Divyanka), a devoted housewife who revives her childhood passion for magic to change her life and her family’s future.

In the clip posted by Divyanka on her Instagram handle, she was seen practicing her various magic tricks, along with working on her graceful dance moves. She was also seen learning sword fighting as part of her preparation for the role.

Divyanka expressed her gratitude for roles like Shiri that help her expand her horizon as an actor and make her constantly challenge herself.

Her caption on the post read, “Prepping, learning, transforming- every project adds a little more magic to the craft. Grateful for the roles that keep shaping me, stretching me… one challenge, one set, one story at a time. As they say - ‘an actor prepares’...sharing a few glimpses from behind the scenes madness, a journey that I’m fiercely proud of, an end result that shall stay close to my heart forever. (sic)”

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Tanveer Bookwala under the banner of Jio Studios, “The Magic Of Shiri” stars Divyanka as Shiri Shroff/ Shiri Dutt, Jaaved Jaaferi as Jadugar Salim, Namit Das as Naveen Shroff, Darshan Jariwala as Jigar Shroff, Parmeet Sethi as Ranveer Dutt/RD, Neelu Kohli as Harleen, Nishank Verma as Aakash Khanna, Anngad Raaj as Sonu, and Pitobash as Bilal/Viktor, along with others. Made under the direction of Birsa Dasgupta, the drama has been written by Sanchit Gupta and Priyadarshee Srivastava.

With camera work by Shubhankar Bhar and music by Diptarka Bose,”The Magic Of Shiri” premiered on JioCinema on 14 November 2024.