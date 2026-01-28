  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
News

23 Indian fishermen released from Ban’s Bagerhat Jail

  • Created On:  28 Jan 2026 8:44 AM IST
23 Indian fishermen released from Ban’s Bagerhat Jail
X

Visakhapatnam: The Bangladesh government released 23 Indian fishermen from Bagerhat jail on Tuesday.

Deputy Secretary from the Bangladesh Home Ministry, representing the Home Minister of the Republic of Bangladesh, officials from the Indian High Commission, the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, police and jail authorities and executive magistrate from the district administration were present during the release.

The fishermen were detained as they illegally entered Bangladesh waters. They were sent to jail as cases were booked against them under the Marine Fisheries Act.

They were released from Bagerhat Jail and transported to Mongla under tight security arrangements.

According to president of the East Coast Mechanised Fishing Boat Owners Association of India Vasupalli Janakiram, who was present along with the officials while completing the documentation, all the Indian fishermen were released from the jail.

The Coast Guard officials are transporting the fishermen to the Indian Coast Guard.

Tags

Indian fishermenBangladesh governmentBagerhat jailillegal fishingIndian Coast Guard
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Plane Crash in Baramati Claims Five Lives, Including Ajit Pawar

Fire and debris from a crashed plane could be seen in Maharashtra’s Baramati district on Friday after aircraft owned byNCP chief and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar crash landed while attempting an emergency landing.

Plane Crash in Baramati Claims Five Lives, Including Ajit Pawar

National News

More
Share it
X