23 Indian fishermen released from Ban’s Bagerhat Jail

Visakhapatnam: The Bangladesh government released 23 Indian fishermen from Bagerhat jail on Tuesday.

Deputy Secretary from the Bangladesh Home Ministry, representing the Home Minister of the Republic of Bangladesh, officials from the Indian High Commission, the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, police and jail authorities and executive magistrate from the district administration were present during the release.

The fishermen were detained as they illegally entered Bangladesh waters. They were sent to jail as cases were booked against them under the Marine Fisheries Act.

They were released from Bagerhat Jail and transported to Mongla under tight security arrangements.

According to president of the East Coast Mechanised Fishing Boat Owners Association of India Vasupalli Janakiram, who was present along with the officials while completing the documentation, all the Indian fishermen were released from the jail.

The Coast Guard officials are transporting the fishermen to the Indian Coast Guard.